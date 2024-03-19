MFISD student job fair April 10

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

A summer job fair for Marble Falls students is April 10 from 12:20-1:40 p.m. in the library at the high school, 2101 Mustang Drive. Businesses seeking seasonal help can register online.

The Marble Falls Independent School District is hosting the event.

“Having a variety of businesses represented allows our students to see what may be of interest to them and to apply for multiple job opportunities,” said Megan Hamilton, MFISD communications specialist. “It is a beneficial service for businesses and students in our community.”

District officials will provide employers with tables and other supplies at the fair, where they can share information and talk to prospective student applicants.

“Business owners interested in participating are asked to bring applications and/or flyers to advertise their open positions,” Hamilton said.

Visitors are required to check in at the front office and must bring their state-issued IDs to be scanned before entering the job fair.

