Meet the Timmermans on March 20

Meet recently hired Marble Falls High School athletic director and head football coach Keri Timmerman and his family during a meet-and-greet on March 20. Timmerman is pictured with wife Natalie (left), son Brock, daughter Addi, and son Doak. Courtesy photo

Meet new Marble Falls High School athletic director and head football coach Keri Timmerman and his family during a meet-and-greet from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 20, at Bear King Brewing Co., 207 Avenue G in Marble Falls.

Fans at “Meet the Timmermans” can visit with Timmerman and his family to learn more about them and his vision for the high school athletic department.

“This will give us a chance to be informal and outside of the football arena to let fans get to know my family for who we are and for me to get to know some of the parents and community members for who they are,” Timmerman told DailyTrib.com.

The coach said he will answer questions from Mustang fans and parents of student-athletes.

“We want to be people who are available and accessible whenever possible,” he said.

Timmerman was hired in December 2023 after serving as the passing game and recruiting coordinator at Vandegrift High School in Leander. The squad went 36-7 during his three years with the program.

The transition to Marble Falls has been smooth, Timmerman said.

“It’s been great,” he said. “Everyone has been very welcoming. We’ve had a lot of opportunities to be in the community and be around people. It’s been very positive.”

Timmerman said the switch between coordinator to leading an entire athletic program has been his biggest challenge, although he has the experience. He was athletic director and head football coach at Lake Worth High School from 2015-18.

“Going back to being an AD again has forced me to think more globally than locally,” Timmerman said. “We’re having to make sure that we’re meeting all the different coaches’ needs and seeing things that need to be updated or addressed.”

Timmerman identified the “hunger” of the Marble Falls community as one of the program’s strongest attributes.

“There’s definitely a desire for overall athletic success,” he said. “The community wants their fine arts and their sports to find ways to be successful and compete. I feel like there’s an energy here that’s really special right now.”

