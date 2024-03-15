SUBSCRIBE NOW

Enjoy all your local news and sports for less than 6¢ per day.

Subscribe Now

Tee off at MFHS athlete scholarship fundraiser April 15

03/15/24 | Nathan Bush

A charity golf tournament on April 15 is raising money for scholarships for graduating Marble Falls High School student-athletes. The Marble Falls Athletic Booster Club event tees off at Hidden Falls Golf Course, 220 Meadowlakes Drive in Meadowlakes. Sign up online.

“This is a way to directly impact the future of our kids,” club representative Brian Jones told DailyTrib.com. “When you buy into our kids, you’re buying into our future.’

Registration is $100 per golfer and includes a cart, access to the practice range, and a catered lunch.

Jones hopes the new tournament builds on the booster club’s goal of supporting high school athletes. It provided $9,500 worth of scholarships in 2023.

“We want to provide more for our graduating Mustangs,” he said. “We offered some opportunities last year, and we just want to offer more.”

Golfers can also compete in hole-in-one contests for each par 3. Prizes include $10,000, a Scotty Cameron Phantom X putter, a Yeti Tundra 75 cooler, and a Bushnell X3 rangefinder. 

The tournament schedule is:

  • 11 a.m. — check in
  • 11:15 a.m. — lunch served; practice range opens
  • 12:50 p.m. — welcome and opening comments
  • 1 p.m. — shotgun start

For more information, visit the event’s webpage.

nathan@thepicayune.com

News stories, staff photos, and other online content are copyrighted property of Victory Media. Reproduction in part or in whole is prohibited without the express written consent of the publisher.

Tags: , ,

You Might Like

Open Door Recovery House 5K on April 27

03/15/24 | DailyTrib.com

Free pet microchip, vaccination clinic March 30 in Burnet

03/14/24 | DailyTrib.com

Up to $50K community grants available from Kubota Hometown Proud

03/14/24 | DailyTrib.com
DailyTrib.com moderates all comments. Comments with profanity, violent or discriminatory language, defamatory statements, or threats will not be allowed. The opinions and views expressed here are those of the person commenting and do not necessarily reflect the official position of DailyTrib.com or Victory Media Marketing.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *