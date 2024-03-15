Tee off at MFHS athlete scholarship fundraiser April 15

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

A charity golf tournament on April 15 is raising money for scholarships for graduating Marble Falls High School student-athletes. The Marble Falls Athletic Booster Club event tees off at Hidden Falls Golf Course, 220 Meadowlakes Drive in Meadowlakes. Sign up online.

“This is a way to directly impact the future of our kids,” club representative Brian Jones told DailyTrib.com. “When you buy into our kids, you’re buying into our future.’

Registration is $100 per golfer and includes a cart, access to the practice range, and a catered lunch.

Jones hopes the new tournament builds on the booster club’s goal of supporting high school athletes. It provided $9,500 worth of scholarships in 2023.

“We want to provide more for our graduating Mustangs,” he said. “We offered some opportunities last year, and we just want to offer more.”

Golfers can also compete in hole-in-one contests for each par 3. Prizes include $10,000, a Scotty Cameron Phantom X putter, a Yeti Tundra 75 cooler, and a Bushnell X3 rangefinder.

The tournament schedule is:

11 a.m. — check in

11:15 a.m. — lunch served; practice range opens

12:50 p.m. — welcome and opening comments

1 p.m. — shotgun start

For more information, visit the event’s webpage.

