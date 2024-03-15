Burnet County Jail bookings for March 8-14, 2024

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The following people were arrested and booked into the Burnet County Jail during the period of March 8-14, 2024, according to Burnet County Sheriff’s Office logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Jeremy Jason Bauder, 24, of Burnet was arrested March 8 by the Burnet County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO): insufficient bond-unauthorized use of a vehicle.

Mary Jo Jowers, 47, of Marble Falls was arrested March 8 by the Marble Falls Police Department (MFPD): assault causing bodily injury.

Bradley Paul King, 31, of Burnet was arrested March 8 by the Burnet Police Department (BPD): possession of marijuana. Released same day on $500 bond.

Khristine Laudenschlager, 35, of Burnet was arrested March 8 by BCSO: motion to revoke-possession of a controlled substance. Released March 14 to an outside agency.

Joshua James Martinez, 31, of Jarrell was arrested March 8 by BCSO: failure to appear-unlawfully carrying a weapon, failure to appear-driving while license is invalid.

Angelita Munoz-Pacheco, 48, of Marble Falls was arrested March 8 by BCSO: insufficient bond-possession of a controlled substance.

Melissa Ann Penny, 46, of Kingsland was arrested March 8 by the Llano County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO): detainer. Released March 13 to an outside agency.

Jonah Michael Ribera, 27, of Dripping Springs was arrested March 8 by BCSO: commitment-driving while intoxicated. Released March 11 with credit for time served.

Jeffrey Wayne Rowley, 52, of Austin was arrested March 8 by BCSO: fraudulent use/possession of identifying information.

Christopher Cody Simons, 32, of Bertram was arrested March 8 by BCSO: aggravated assault with a deadly weapon (2 counts).

Brandon Lee Vanatta, 26, of Kingsland was arrested March 8 by the Granite Shoals Police Department (GSPD): obstruction/retaliation.

Raul Alberto Vasquez Jr., 19, of Marble Falls was arrested March 8 by MFPD: assault causing bodily injury-family violence, criminal trespass. Released March 9 on $6,500 in bonds.

Caren Anne Hasty, 41, of Bertram was arrested March 9 by BCSO: injury to a child/elderly/disabled person. Released same day on $10,000 bond.

Mary Jo Jowers, 47, of Marble Falls was arrested March 9 by BCSO: parole violation.

Matthew Cotton Mitchell, 47, was arrested March 9 by BPD: unlawfully carrying a weapon, possession of marijuana, driving while license is invalid. Released March 10 on $4,000 in bonds and personal recognizance.

James Thomas Stanley, 65, of Marble Falls was arrested March 9 by MFPD: driving while intoxicated/open alcohol container. Released March 10 on $1,500 bond.

Brandon Lee Vanatta, 26, of Kingsland was arrested March 9 by BCSO: bond revocation-violation of bond/protective order. Released same day on $60,000 in bonds.

Hector Abrego-Menchaca, 25, was arrested March 10 by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE): detainer. Released March 11 to ICE.

Jose Estrada-Madrigal, 34, was arrested March 10 by ICE: detainer. Released March 11 to ICE.

Enrique Guzman-Rodriguez, 30, was arrested March 10 by ICE: detainer. Released March 11 to ICE.

Arnulfo Herrera-Rodas, 31, was arrested March 10 by ICE: detainer. Released March 11 to ICE.

Noah Nathaniel Hines, 26, of Marble Falls was arrested March 10 by MFPD: driving while intoxicated. Released same day on $1,500 bond.

Cynthia Mejia-Alvarado, 18, was arrested March 10 by ICE: detainer. Released March 11 to ICE.

Jose Mejia-Hernandez, 32, was arrested March 10 by ICE: detainer. Released March 11 to ICE.

Angel Morales-Aguilar, 25, was arrested March 10 by ICE: detainer. Released March 11 to ICE.

Reynaldo Navcizo-Delgado, 21, was arrested March 10 by ICE: detainer. Released March 11 to ICE.

Silvestre Ochoa-Cabrera, 42, was arrested March 10 by ICE: detainer. Released March 11 to ICE.

Ignacio Puga-Vazquez, 49, was arrested March 10 by ICE: detainer. Released March 11 to ICE.

Mario Ramirez-Castillo, 32, was arrested March 10 by ICE: detainer. Released March 11 to ICE.

Miriam Ramirez-Luna, 44, was arrested March 10 by ICE: detainer. Released March 11 to ICE.

Guillermo Vasquez-Crisanto, 34, of Bertram was arrested March 10 by ICE: detainer.

John Wesley Buster Jr., 32, of Georgetown was arrested March 11 by BPD: capias pro fine-reckless driving, failure to provide proof of financial responsibility, failure to appear. Released March 12 on $500 in bonds.

Lorri Elizabeth Chase, 33, of Austin was arrested March 11 by BCSO: surety surrender-theft of property, failure to identify-giving false/fictitious information.

Carl Ellis Dickens, 24, of Harker Heights was arrested March 11 by BPD: possession of a controlled substance. Released March 12 on $75,000 bond.

Sean Paul Evatt, 29, of Buchanan Dam was arrested March 11 by LCSO: indecency with a child-sexual contact, indecency with a child-exposes.

Roy Anthony Gonzales, 25, of Austin was arrested March 11 by BCSO: failure to appear-arraignment-possession of a controlled substance.

Candice Janette Morse, 33, of Burnet was arrested March 11 by BCSO: possession of a controlled substance. Released same day to an outside agency.

Micah Ingram Saenz, 42, of Spicewood was arrested March 11 by BCSO: failure to appear-assault causing bodily injury-family violence, bond forfeiture-misappropriation of trust fund-defraud.

Bradley Sean Shuffield, 33, of Burnet was arrested March 11 by BCSO: bail jumping/failure to appear. Released same day on $10,000 in bonds.

Tranquilo Silva-Gomez, 51, was arrested March 11 by ICE: detainer. Released March 12 to ICE.

Denise Angela Sims, 49, of Leander was arrested March 11 by the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO): bench warrant-hold for agency.

William Jay Smith, 66, of Liberty Hill was arrested March 11 by BCSO: violation of bond/protective order, bond revocation-assault causing bodily injury-family violence. Released same day on $26,500 in bonds.

Dylan Michael Vincent, 20, of Killeen was arrested March 11 by BPD: possession of marijuana, motion to revoke-unauthorized use of a vehicle, NISI-failure to identify, bond forfeiture-possession of marijuana. Released March 13 to an outside agency.

Ramakrishna Alluri, 42, of Austin was arrested March 12 by ICE: detainer. Released March 13 to ICE.

Robbin Warren Amos, 39, of Marble Falls was arrested March 12 by BCSO: bond withdrawal-assault on a peace officer/judge, bond withdrawal-injury to a child/elderly/disabled person.

Genaro Ruiz-Gomez, 46, of Marble Falls was arrested March 12 by MFPD: public intoxication.

James Lee Vance, 41, of Burnet was arrested March 12 by BCSO: bond withdrawal-aggravated assault with a deadly weapon (2 counts).

Michael Wiley, 42, of Pflugerville was arrested March 12 by BCSO: burglary of a habitation.

Luke Malone Pleak, 44, of San Antonio was arrested March 13 by BCSO: motion to revoke-driving while intoxicated.

Luke Malone Pleak, 44, of San Antonio was arrested March 13 by an outside agency: bench warrant.

Christopher Roman Plumlee, 42, of Buchanan Dam was arrested March 13 by MFPD: failure to appear-announce ready for trial.

Thomas Raymond Plumlee, 40, of Marble Falls was arrested March 13 by MFPD: public intoxication.

Alessandra Rae Rivera, 22, of Lampasas was arrested March 13 by BCSO: assault by contact. Released same day on $250 bond.

Cy Douglas Bowden, 34, of Llano was arrested March 14 by BCSO: stalking.

Jeremy Dylan Cady, 22, of Austin was arrested March 14 by LCSO: detainer.

Roy Lee Guerrero Sr., 68, of Marble Falls was arrested March 14 by BCSO: indecency with a child-sexual contact. Released same day on $40,000 bond.

Brittany Johnson, 32, of Killeen was arrested March 14 by BPD: public intoxication.

Oscar Munive-Matlalcuatzi, 36, of Jarrell was arrested March 14 by the Bertram Police Department (BTPD): capias pro fine-failure to appear-expired motor vehicle registration, capias pro fine-failure to appear-no driver’s license, capias pro fine-failure to appear-failure to show proof of financial responsibility.

Oscar Munive-Matlalcuatzi, 36, of Jarrell was arrested March 14 by ICE: detainer.

Matthew Doran Reyes, 37, of Kingsland was arrested March 14 by LCSO: detainer.

Amber Leigh Sconci, 37, of Kingsland was arrested March 14 by BCSO: SRA-possession of a controlled substance (2 counts).

Ambur Sharie Wheatley, 36, of Burnet was arrested March 14 by BCSO: possession of a controlled substance.

