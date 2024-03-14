Up to $50K community grants available from Kubota Hometown Proud

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Kubota Tractor Corp. is offering a chance to win up to $50,000 during its annual Hometown Proud grant program. Entry deadline is April 12. File photo

Local nonprofits have until April 12 to enter the nationwide Kubota Hometown Proud grant program for a chance to win up to $50,000 for their respective community-based projects. Sign up online.

Eligible projects include community gardens, agricultural education centers, all-access parks, open space preservation projects, and more.

“We are excited to announce the fourth year of the Kubota Hometown Proud grant program, which exemplifies Kubota’s goal of staying deeply rooted in community support for our dealers, our customers, and our employees,” Kubota Tractor Corp. President Todd Stucke said in a media release.

Kubota plans to award 10 grants at $10,000 each and 10 grants at $50,000 each.

Organizers will announce the top 20 hometown projects before asking the public to vote for their choices. Voting begins in August.

The national farm equipment dealer has awarded $1.3 million in hometown grants since starting the program in 2021.

“Kubota is laying the groundwork for a better future, and it all starts with giving back to communities in need,” Stucke said.

Entries must be a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization or a city, town, or county. Local projects must be within a 50-mile radius of Ewald Kubota, 5522 U.S. 281 North in Marble Falls, to be eligible.

Only one entry per organization is allowed.

