Severe storms could bring hail, flooding

Potentially severe thunderstorms are in the forecast for the Highland Lakes on March 15, according to the National Weather Service, and southern and eastern Burnet County could see the worst of it.

The service warns of the threat of small to large hail, localized flooding, and strong winds.

The first wave is expected to arrive between 5 a.m. and 10 a.m. Friday with a second storm coming in between 2 p.m. and 9 p.m.

Based on the NWS’ storm severity scale of 1-5 — with 5 being the worst — the current forecast shows Level 2 storm activity in the southern and eastern parts of Burnet County and Level 1 in Llano County and the remainder of Burnet County.

Marble Falls, Granite Shoals, Horseshoe Bay, Burnet, and Spicewood are currently within the predicted Level 2 storm zone.

Rain is expected through Sunday, March 17.

