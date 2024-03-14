SUBSCRIBE NOW

Free pet microchip, vaccination clinic March 30 in Burnet

03/14/24 | DailyTrib.com

The Hill Country Humane Society is hosting a free microchip and vaccination clinic for dogs and cats from 7 a.m. to noon March 30 at Wallace Riddell Park, 710 Northington St. in Burnet.

Vaccinations are for DAPPv, HCP, and rabies. Cats must be in carriers and dogs on leashes. No appointment is necessary.

“The event emphasizes the importance of these services in maintaining pet health and safety, ensuring pets are easily identifiable and protected against rabies,” HCHS Executive Director Paighton Corley said in a media release. “The Hill Country Humane Society encourages the community to take advantage of this vital service and looks forward to supporting the health and safety of our beloved pets.”

Visit the Hill Country Humane Society website to learn more about the organization, see adoptable animals, and donate.

