Black History Museum fish fry March 23

03/14/24 | DailyTrib.com
St. Frederick Baptist Church Black History Museum

Dine in at St. Frederick Baptist Church's fish fry fundraiser on March 23 and take a look at some of the information and displays being collected for the Black History Museum under construction. Staff photo by Suzanne Freeman

St. Frederick Baptist Church is holding a fish fry fundraiser from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. March 23. Proceeds will help purchase lumber for the Black History Museum under construction at the church, 301 Avenue N in Marble Falls. 

“The slab has been poured, but now we need to buy the lumber to frame it,” said museum organizer Bessie Jackson.

Dine in or take home a plate of fried catfish with pinto beans, coleslaw, hush puppies, and french fries for $15. Drinks are $1. Homemade desserts are also available. 

If you choose to sit down and eat in the church’s fellowship hall, you can see some of the history materials that will be in the museum.

St. Frederick Baptist Church aprons and cookbooks
St. Frederick Baptist Church in Marble Falls is holding a fish fry on March 23 to raise money for its Black History Museum now under construction. Also on sale are Feed My Sheep aprons and St. Frederick cookbooks. All proceeds go to the museum. Staff photo by Suzanne Freeman

“We have a sample on display right here,” Jackson said. “We’ll be happy to show you around and talk about what we are working to accomplish.”

St. Frederick “Feed My Sheep” aprons and cookbooks will be on sale for $20 each with proceeds also going to the museum. 

To donate to the Black History Museum project, visit the St. Frederick’s donation webpage or send money via Cash App to $Stfrederick20.

