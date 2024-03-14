Buchanan Dam man charged with felony stalking of ex-partner

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Cy Bowden, 34, of Buchanan Dam was arrested on a felony stalking charge by Granite Shoals detectives on March 13. Granite Shoals Police Department photo

Granite Shoals police detectives arrested 34-year-old Cy Bowden of Buchanan Dam on a felony stalking charge on Wednesday, March 13, after a Granite Shoals resident filed a complaint against the suspect on March 6.

The detectives worked alongside the Llano County Sheriff’s Office and Texas Department of Public Safety troopers to make the arrest.

Bowden is currently being held in the Llano County Jail. Stalking is a third-degree felony in Texas, which comes with two to 10 years in prison and up to $10,000 in fines with a conviction.

Bowden’s stalking charge was related to the alleged harassment of a past romantic partner, according to a Granite Shoals Police Department media release.

“The Granite Shoals Police Department takes all reports of domestic and dating violence seriously and will always ensure that actors in such cases are held accountable,” reads the release. “If you or someone you know is a victim of domestic or dating violence, please do not hesitate to report it.”

In the state of Texas, stalking encompasses a wide range of behaviors defined as repeated and intentional threats that ultimately lead the victim to fear for their safety, the safety of people close to them, or the safety of their property.

dakota@thepicayune.com

News stories, staff photos, and other online content are copyrighted property of Victory Media. Reproduction in part or in whole is prohibited without the express written consent of the publisher.