TxDOT holding Marble Falls open house on 281-71 work

The intersection at U.S. 281 and Texas 71 in Marble Falls is scheduled for an $80 million upgrade by the Texas Department of Transportation sometime between 2028 and 2033. TxDOT is holding an informational session on March 28 at Marble Falls High School. Staff photo by Suzanne Freeman

Learn more about upgrades to the U.S. 281-Texas 71 junction in south Marble Falls during a come-and-go meeting from 5:30-7:30 p.m. March 28 at Marble Falls High School, 2101 Mustang Drive. You can also view the event online from March 28 through April 12.

Project displays and maps will be available in person and online. People can also submit written comments via either option. Texas Department of Transportation representatives will be at the March 28 open house to answer questions.

The estimated $80 million project will address increased traffic at the junction due to several large housing developments recently built or planned in the area. Work is expected to begin between 2028 and 2033.

“The goal is to move traffic more efficiently and enhance safety at the interchange,” TxDOT’s Bradley Wheelis told DailyTrib.com in August 2023. “TxDOT is looking at future growth projections in the area and planning to redesign the interchange to accommodate that growth.”

To view the March 28 meeting online, visit the TxDOT website and enter “US 281 at SH 71 interchange” in the site’s search bar.

