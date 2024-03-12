Public comments on LCRA drought and water plans due in March

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The public comment periods for the LCRA’s Drought Contingency Plan and Water Conservation Plan end March 13 and March 27, respectively. File photo

Public comments for two major Lower Colorado River Authority plans — one for drought and the other for water conservation — are due by March 13 and March 27, respectively. Submit comments online.

“This is the time for people to have their voices heard,” said Shannon Hamilton, executive director of the Central Texas Water Coalition, which advocates for the conservation of water in the Highland Lakes.

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality requires the LCRA to update its plans every five years.

DROUGHT CONTINGENCY PLAN

The Drought Contingency Plan helps the LCRA monitor and respond to drought and other water supply shortages that can disrupt getting water its customers.

Proposed changes to the current plan include adding a drought response stage and requirements for customers, such as mandatory water curtailments rather than voluntary. Banning automatic irrigation systems and using cumulative inflows to advance drought stages are also on the table.

The LCRA Board of Directors will consider the proposed plan during a regular meeting on March 26 in Austin.

WATER CONSERVATION PLAN

The Water Conservation Plan outlines practices to reduce the consumption and loss of water by promoting strategies that improve or maintain water levels.

The LCRA’s current Water Conservation Plan includes five- and 10-year conservation goals for municipal, industrial, and agricultural users.

LCRA directors will consider the proposed plan during a regular meeting on April 25 in Brenham.

