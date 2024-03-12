SUBSCRIBE NOW

Enjoy all your local news and sports for less than 6¢ per day.

Subscribe Now

Free storm-spotter class March 14

03/12/24 | DailyTrib.com

Learn how to spot and report severe storms during a free SKYWARN training class at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, March 14, in the AgriLife Extension building, 607 N. Vanderveer in Burnet. Walk-ins are welcome.

Those with SKYWARN training assist the National Weather Service during severe weather by reporting conditions on the ground that radar and other technology might miss. The program has trained 350,000 to 400,000 severe weather spotters since its inception in 1965.

“These volunteers help keep their local communities safe by providing timely and accurate reports of severe weather to the National Weather Service,” reads a statement on the NWS website.

The March 14 class will be led by Paul Yura, the warning coordination meteorologist for the NWS Austin-San Antonio Office.

For more information, visit the National Weather Service’s training program webpage.

editor@thepicayune.com

News stories, staff photos, and other online content are copyrighted property of Victory Media. Reproduction in part or in whole is prohibited without the express written consent of the publisher.

Tags: , , ,

You Might Like

Ex-Bertram Elementary teacher’s aide arrested on child injury charge

03/12/24 | Dakota Morrissiey

Public comments on LCRA drought and water plans due in March

03/12/24 | DailyTrib.com

Llano history teacher gets statewide award

03/12/24 | Suzanne Freeman
DailyTrib.com moderates all comments. Comments with profanity, violent or discriminatory language, defamatory statements, or threats will not be allowed. The opinions and views expressed here are those of the person commenting and do not necessarily reflect the official position of DailyTrib.com or Victory Media Marketing.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *