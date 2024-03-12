Free storm-spotter class March 14

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Learn how to spot and report severe storms during a free SKYWARN training class at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, March 14, in the AgriLife Extension building, 607 N. Vanderveer in Burnet. Walk-ins are welcome.

Those with SKYWARN training assist the National Weather Service during severe weather by reporting conditions on the ground that radar and other technology might miss. The program has trained 350,000 to 400,000 severe weather spotters since its inception in 1965.

“These volunteers help keep their local communities safe by providing timely and accurate reports of severe weather to the National Weather Service,” reads a statement on the NWS website.

The March 14 class will be led by Paul Yura, the warning coordination meteorologist for the NWS Austin-San Antonio Office.

For more information, visit the National Weather Service’s training program webpage.

