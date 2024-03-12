Ex-Bertram Elementary teacher’s aide arrested on child injury charge

Former Burnet Consolidated Independent School District teacher’s aide Caren Hasty, 41, of Bertram was arrested on a charge of injury to a child on March 9 for allegedly hurting a 9-year-old Bertram Elementary School student in October 2023. Burnet County Jail photo

A former Bertram Elementary School teacher’s aide was arrested on March 9 in connection with an October 2023 altercation with a 9-year-old student. Caren Hasty, 42, of Bertram faces a state jail felony charge of injury to a child.

In video footage of the Oct. 25 incident, viewed by DailyTrib.com, Hasty is seen shoving the student off-screen with her forearm in an attempt to get the child to release a door handle. The child was allegedly hurt during the incident.

The child’s father, Alan Whitehead, accused the Burnet Consolidated Independent School District of being slow to act on the matter. He said the school took five weeks to show him the video.

“We didn’t get any traction until (we went to law enforcement),” Whitehead said.

Whitehead filed a police report with the Bertram Police Department soon after the altercation. After an investigation, the 33rd and 424th District Attorney’s Office brought the case before a grand jury. Hasty was indicted on the child injury charge on March 5. A warrant went out for her arrest, and she was taken into custody at the Burnet County Jail on March 9. She bonded out that same day on $10,000.

According to Whitehead, school staff did not file an internal report with the district. He was also told on several occasions that no footage of the incident existed. After he filed a police report, the school released a short video clip.

BCISD leadership could not be reached for comment at the time of this story’s publication due to the district’s Spring Break, which runs March 11-17.

Burnet County Attorney Eddie Arredondo told DailyTrib.com that his office is investigating the incident and looking into BCISD staff for failure to report or accurately record the altercation between Hasty and Whitehead’s child.

Hasty has reportedly resigned from her position and is no longer a BCISD employee. If found guilty of injury to a child, she could face up to two years in prison and $10,000 in fines.

dakota@thepicayune.com

News stories, staff photos, and other online content are copyrighted property of Victory Media. Reproduction in part or in whole is prohibited without the express written consent of the publisher.