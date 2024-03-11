AquaBoom 2024 needs a theme

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Fireworks over Lake LBJ during a past AquaBoom in Kingsland. Photo by Mark Stracke

Organizers of the 55th annual Kingsland AquaBoom are asking Highland Lakes residents to come up with a theme for the Fourth of July party. The deadline for submissions is April 1.

The winning theme will be used on T-shirts, advertising, social media, and the 2024 event book.

Individuals, teams, families, businesses, or any group or organization are welcome to submit their ideas. The theme must be family-friendly and accompanied by a 150- to 300-word essay explaining its relevance to the local, patriotic spirit of AquaBoom.

Winners will be announced on April 5. Cash prizes are $250 for first place, $150 for second, and $50 for third.

Submissions may be made on the AquaBoom website. You can also download a submission form and mail it to Kingsland AquaBoom, P.O. Box 1624, Kingsland, TX 78639.

The Independence Day festival takes place in and around the community of Kingsland on Lake LBJ. Several days of parades, music, tournaments, pageants, and entertainment are capped off by fireworks on July 4.

“The only thing our community loves more than celebrating (Independence Day) is sharing it with others,” reads a statement from AquaBoom. “We extend a warm Texas welcome as we pull out all the stops in honoring this great nation we live in, and the men, women, and families who have graciously sacrificed to ensure we continue to have something to celebrate.”

