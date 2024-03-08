SUBSCRIBE NOW

Granite Shoals Car Show and family fun March 16

03/08/24 | Dakota Morrissiey

The Granite Shoals Car Show rolls into town on March 16 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at Quarry Park, 2221 N. Phillips Ranch Road. Along with an array of cars, trucks, and motorcycles, the family-friendly event will feature live music, a children’s fun zone, food trucks, raffles, and vendors.

The show is hosted by Main Event Co., the minds behind FiestaJam, Market Day, and the Freedom Rally Car Show and Bike Show in Marble Falls.

“There should probably be a couple hundred cars,” Main Event owner Jay Brown told DailyTrib.com. “Quarry Park makes for a good spot.”

Lake Area Rods and Classics is the largest car club in the Highland Lakes, and a sizable portion of its 161 members should be in attendance, according to club treasurer Barbara Webber. She and her husband will be showing their 1965 Buick Skylark Gran Sport.

To register your vehicle for the Granite Shoals Car Show, visit the Main Event Co. website.

