GOVERNMENT MEETINGS: For the week of March 11, 2024
Check agendas to see if the following government meetings are in person, virtual, or both. Agendas are posted 72 hours before a meeting so are not always ready by the time this list is published. Check links for more information.
Monday, March 11
Llano County Commissioners Court
9 a.m. regular meeting
Justice of the Peace Precinct 4 Courtroom, 2001 Texas 16 North, Llano
- review racial profiling report for 2023 for the Llano County Sheriff’s Office
- approve the purchase of 20 M500 in-car body-worn cameras and 5 years of cloud video service manager for $85,126
- approve the reapplication of the 2023 Congressional Community Project Funding grant of $6.45 million for the design and construction of a new Criminal Justice Center
- approve a non-disclosure agreement with Frontier Communications Parent Inc. and Llano County to be able to interact with Frontier for plans to expand broadband fiber internet service
- approve a 15-year extension of the LCRA’s lease at Llano County Park
- accept gift cards from H-E-B for food and supplies for law enforcement and first responders during shifts for the April 8 total solar eclipse
Marble Falls Parks and Recreation Commission
Noon regular meeting
Council Chambers, City Hall, 800 Third St., Marble Falls
- update on mobility projects by city engineer Jeff Prato
- update on solar eclipse by Assistant City Manager Russell Sander
- departmental update by Lacey Dingman
Granite Shoals Community Cats Advisory Committee
6 p.m. regular meeting
Council Chambers, City Hall, 2221 N. Phillips Ranch Road, Granite Shoals
- update on PetPals trap-neuter-return program for the end of April
- update on Dr. Dan McBride’s interest in helping with the trap-neuter-return program
- discussion and possible action on the development of a volunteer sign-up system for the upcoming trap-neuter-return program event
- discussion and possible action on the creation of a written process for the trap-neuter-return program to share with residents
Tuesday, March 12
Burnet County Commissioners Court
9 a.m. regular meeting
Second-floor courtroom, Burnet County Courthouse, 220 S. Pierce St., Burnet
- emergency declaration for a temporary burn ban during the April 8 total solar eclipse
- discussion and possible action to apply for a grant for a Community Diversion coordinator to assist the courts and act as a mental health liaison
- update from Marble Falls Area EMS
- appointment of a Commissioners Court member to be the authorized agent to oversee and sign related documents on grants through the Governor’s Office
- consideration of a resolution to adopt a tax exemption for childcare facilities
Granite Shoals City Council
6 p.m. regular meeting
Council Chambers, City Hall, 2221 N. Phillips Ranch Road, Granite Shoals
Agenda wasn’t available at the time of this story’s publication. Check the city’s website for more information.
Burnet City Council
6 p.m. regular meeting
Council Chambers, 2402 S. Water St. (U.S. 281), Burnet
Agenda wasn’t available at the time of this story’s publication. Visit the city’s website for more information.