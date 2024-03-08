GOVERNMENT MEETINGS: For the week of March 11, 2024

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Check agendas to see if the following government meetings are in person, virtual, or both. Agendas are posted 72 hours before a meeting so are not always ready by the time this list is published. Check links for more information.

Monday, March 11

9 a.m. regular meeting

Justice of the Peace Precinct 4 Courtroom, 2001 Texas 16 North, Llano

On the agenda:

review racial profiling report for 2023 for the Llano County Sheriff’s Office

approve the purchase of 20 M500 in-car body-worn cameras and 5 years of cloud video service manager for $85,126

approve the reapplication of the 2023 Congressional Community Project Funding grant of $6.45 million for the design and construction of a new Criminal Justice Center

approve a non-disclosure agreement with Frontier Communications Parent Inc. and Llano County to be able to interact with Frontier for plans to expand broadband fiber internet service

approve a 15-year extension of the LCRA’s lease at Llano County Park

accept gift cards from H-E-B for food and supplies for law enforcement and first responders during shifts for the April 8 total solar eclipse

Noon regular meeting

Council Chambers, City Hall, 800 Third St., Marble Falls

On the agenda:

update on mobility projects by city engineer Jeff Prato

update on solar eclipse by Assistant City Manager Russell Sander

departmental update by Lacey Dingman

6 p.m. regular meeting

Council Chambers, City Hall, 2221 N. Phillips Ranch Road, Granite Shoals

On the agenda:

update on PetPals trap-neuter-return program for the end of April

update on Dr. Dan McBride’s interest in helping with the trap-neuter-return program

discussion and possible action on the development of a volunteer sign-up system for the upcoming trap-neuter-return program event

discussion and possible action on the creation of a written process for the trap-neuter-return program to share with residents

Tuesday, March 12

9 a.m. regular meeting

Second-floor courtroom, Burnet County Courthouse, 220 S. Pierce St., Burnet

On the agenda:

emergency declaration for a temporary burn ban during the April 8 total solar eclipse

discussion and possible action to apply for a grant for a Community Diversion coordinator to assist the courts and act as a mental health liaison

update from Marble Falls Area EMS

appointment of a Commissioners Court member to be the authorized agent to oversee and sign related documents on grants through the Governor’s Office

consideration of a resolution to adopt a tax exemption for childcare facilities

6 p.m. regular meeting

Council Chambers, City Hall, 2221 N. Phillips Ranch Road, Granite Shoals

Agenda wasn’t available at the time of this story’s publication. Check the city’s website for more information.

6 p.m. regular meeting

Council Chambers, 2402 S. Water St. (U.S. 281), Burnet

Agenda wasn’t available at the time of this story’s publication. Visit the city’s website for more information.

