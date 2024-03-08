CASA and coffee in Llano on March 12; pickleball April 26

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Learn more about the mission of CASA for the Highland Lakes Area and how to volunteer during a gathering from 9:30-10:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 12, at Fuel Coffee House, 106 E. Main St. in Llano.

CASA, or Court Appointed Special Advocates, recruits, trains, and supervises volunteers who advocate for children caught up in the court system as a result of abuse or neglect. The Highland Lakes office serves Blanco, Burnet, Llano, Lampasas, and San Saba counties and an estimated 2,000 children.

“We provide a lifeline for our CASA children by helping them navigate the foster care system, until they are returned home and reunited with their family, or are adopted by a new forever family,” reads CASA’s mission statement.

The meeting at Fuel Coffee House will be a come-and-go informational session on CASA, how people can help, and what it takes to volunteer.

CASA’s annual pickleball tournament fundraiser on April 26 is another way to get involved and contribute.

