SUBSCRIBE NOW

Enjoy all your local news and sports for less than 6¢ per day.

Subscribe Now

ALERT: Marble Falls water line break triggers emergency restrictions

03/08/24 | Nathan Bush

A major break in a large-diameter water line in Marble Falls triggered immediate Stage 5 emergency water conditions for all residents at around 2:30 p.m. Friday, March 8. All nonessential water use must be discontinued immediately, announced a city emergency media release.

Stage 5 rules apply to all residents and restrict the following: 

  • irrigation of landscape areas
  • use of water to wash any type of vehicle except in the immediate interest of public health, safety, or welfare
  • filling, refilling, and adding water to swimming pools
  • operation of ornamental fountains or ponds
  • fire hydrants with the exception of firefighting
  • serving water to restaurant patrons except on request

The restrictions apply until further notice. 

To receive emergency notifications from the city of Marble Falls, sign up for alerts at CivicReady.

nathan@thepicayune.com

News stories, staff photos, and other online content are copyrighted property of Victory Media. Reproduction in part or in whole is prohibited without the express written consent of the publisher.

Tags: ,

You Might Like

Adios, El Niño?

03/08/24 | Dakota Morrissiey

EDC funds ‘Getting Ahead’ life skills program, hears success stories

03/08/24 | Nathan Bush

Joseph’s Hammer starts chapel project at Burnet women’s prison

03/08/24 | Suzanne Freeman
DailyTrib.com moderates all comments. Comments with profanity, violent or discriminatory language, defamatory statements, or threats will not be allowed. The opinions and views expressed here are those of the person commenting and do not necessarily reflect the official position of DailyTrib.com or Victory Media Marketing.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *