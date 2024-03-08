ALERT: Marble Falls water line break triggers emergency restrictions
A major break in a large-diameter water line in Marble Falls triggered immediate Stage 5 emergency water conditions for all residents at around 2:30 p.m. Friday, March 8. All nonessential water use must be discontinued immediately, announced a city emergency media release.
Stage 5 rules apply to all residents and restrict the following:
- irrigation of landscape areas
- use of water to wash any type of vehicle except in the immediate interest of public health, safety, or welfare
- filling, refilling, and adding water to swimming pools
- operation of ornamental fountains or ponds
- fire hydrants with the exception of firefighting
- serving water to restaurant patrons except on request
The restrictions apply until further notice.
