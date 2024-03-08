ALERT: Marble Falls water line break triggers emergency restrictions

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

A major break in a large-diameter water line in Marble Falls triggered immediate Stage 5 emergency water conditions for all residents at around 2:30 p.m. Friday, March 8. All nonessential water use must be discontinued immediately, announced a city emergency media release.

Stage 5 rules apply to all residents and restrict the following:

irrigation of landscape areas

use of water to wash any type of vehicle except in the immediate interest of public health, safety, or welfare

filling, refilling, and adding water to swimming pools

operation of ornamental fountains or ponds

fire hydrants with the exception of firefighting

serving water to restaurant patrons except on request

The restrictions apply until further notice.

