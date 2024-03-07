SUBSCRIBE NOW

Volunteer to build beds for kids in need

03/07/24 | Dakota Morrissiey
Sleep in Heavenly Peace

The Hill Country Chapter of Sleep in Heavenly Peace delivered 10 beds to children in Bertram, Kingsland, and Burnet that were built during recent volunteer events. Courtesy photo

The Hill Country chapter of Sleep in Heavenly Peace is holding its first-ever bed-building event in Burnet on March 23 from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. at the YMCA of the Highland Lakes, 1601 S. Water St. (U.S. 281). The charitable organization assembles and delivers beds to families in need across the country, and the local chapter is doing its part.

Volunteers will be provided with building materials and safety equipment to assemble beds for children across the Hill Country. 

This particular build is dedicated to the memory of longtime Burnet volunteer Donald Fawcett. March 23 is also Donald Fawcett Community Service Day in Burnet. A fish fry fundraiser will be held in conjunction with the bed build to raise money for the Donald Fawcett Scholarship fund.

According to Sleep in Heavenly Peace, 2-3 percent of children in the United States do not have their own beds. Using data from the U.S. Census Bureau, this means potentially 200-300 children in Burnet County are without a bed.

“I think the slogan of ‘Sleep in Heavenly Peace’ says it all,” chapter co-President Jeff Matera told DailyTrib.com. “No kid sleeps on the floor in our town.”

Email Volunteer Coordinator Lorinda Peters at lorinda.peters@shpbeds.org to learn more about the event, the organization, and how to help. 

If your child needs a bed or you know of someone who does, visit the Sleep in Heavenly Peace bed application page.

