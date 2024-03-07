Possible storms and hail overnight

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Burnet and Llano counties could get thunderstorms and hail late Thursday night into Friday morning, according to the National Weather Service.

“There is a risk for isolated severe storms between 2 a.m. and 11 a.m. Friday (March 8) for areas mainly north of Interstate 10,” reads an NWS Hazardous Weather Outlook on March 7. “Large hail will be the main threat if any severe storms occur.”

The current forecast for the Marble Falls area shows a 60 percent chance of rain on Thursday night with gusts of wind up to 20 mph. Rain levels and wind speeds could rise depending on the severity of the storms.

Conditions could be even more severe in Llano County. The forecast calls for a 70 percent chance of rain and gusts up to 25 mph.

Milder weather is expected later in the day on Friday.

