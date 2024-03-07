Faith Academy helps Haitian students through local ministry

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Faith Academy of Marble Falls is sponsoring the education of 35 Haitian students in the community of Grand-Goâve. Photo courtesy of Seven Soils

Faith Academy of Marble Falls is sponsoring the education of 35 Haitian students through a partnership with Seven Soils, a Marble Falls ministry that provides support to worldwide missionary efforts.

Money raised will pay for books, uniforms, supplies, tuition, and transportation for the students in the community of Grand-Goâve.

“Though life is difficult in Haiti, with extreme poverty, an unstable government, and a lack of healthy resources, we are working to create opportunities for the children in Grand-Goâve to grow and become productive citizens,” said Faith Academy Director of Development Nubia Kosoglow.

Faith students in grades 6-12 have been assigned four Haitian students per grade. Faculty members are sponsoring the other seven students. Each academy student and staff member is expected to raise or donate $33 per assigned Haitian youth.

School officials handed out profiles of the kids in the program to strengthen the connection between Faith students and staff and the Grand-Goâve youths.

“Students are eager for opportunities to be a part of something much bigger than themselves and ways to put their faith in action,” Kosoglow said.

This is the second year in a row that Faith Academy has offered aid to children in need through Seven Soils, which provides support to missionary efforts in the Balkans, East Asia, Haiti, India, and Sierra Leone. The Marble Falls private school sponsored 28 students in 2023.

“This is a tangible way to teach and train our students in generosity and a discipleship opportunity to discuss what God says about being good stewards and caring for his people around the world,” Kosoglow said.

Contact nubkosoglow@gmail.com or 830-798-1333 to help Faith Academy reach its fundraising goal.

editor@thepicayune.com

News stories, staff photos, and other online content are copyrighted property of Victory Media. Reproduction in part or in whole is prohibited without the express written consent of the publisher.