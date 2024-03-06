Virdell gets GOP nod for Texas House District 53 seat

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Wes Virdell secured the Republican nomination for Texas House District 53 in the March 5 primary election. He defeated opponent Hatch Smith and will face Democratic nominee Joe P. Herrera in the November general election. Photo courtesy of Virdell for Texas

Wes Virdell won the Republican nomination for Texas House District 53 in the primary election on Tuesday, March 5, defeating opponent Hatch Smith of Llano County. He will face Democratic nominee Joe P. Herrera in the general election on Nov. 5.

Virdell received 24,026 votes, or 60.45 percent, to Smith’s 15,716 votes, or 39.55 percent, of the district’s 39,742 total votes cast. In Llano County, Virdell received 3,396 votes, or 55.44 percent, to Smith’s 2,729, or 44.56 percent.

District 53 residents turned out in modest numbers with a combined average of 26.69 percent of registered voters casting their ballots across all 16 counties. Llano County voters were well above the average with a 34.16 percent turnout.

Both candidates were running to fill the seat of outgoing incumbent Rep. Andrew Murr, who chose not to seek re-election.

“Tonight marks not just a victory for our campaign but a victory for the core conservative values that make Texas the greatest state in the nation,” reads a media release issued by Virdell’s team on Tuesday night. “I am invigorated by the overwhelming support from true Texas patriots who have placed their trust in me to fiercely defend our liberty and our way of life in House District 53.”

Virdell is a Brady resident and lobbyist for Gun Owners of America in Texas. He ran a campaign based on Second Amendment advocacy, border security, battling federal overreach, and opposing the appointment of Democratic chairs to state legislative committees.

“This was a race that was won because of all of the people that got involved and helped out over the last seven months,” Virdell told DailyTrib.com following his win.

He expressed confidence in his ability to win in November due to the Republican majority in District 53.

Virdell has endorsements from high-ranking U.S. and Texas Republicans, including presidential candidate Donald Trump, U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, U.S. Rep. Chip Roy, and Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller.

“I’m ready to go to work,” he said.

