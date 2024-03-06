Troxclair wins Republican nomination for Texas House District 19

Incumbent state Rep. Ellen Troxclair fended off two challengers in the Republican primary on March 5 to win the nomination for Texas House District 19. The first-term representative defeated Kyle Biedermann of Fredericksburg and Manny Campos of Marble Falls on Tuesday and will face Democratic nominee Dwain Handley in the Nov. 5 general election.

“You pushed us to a clear victory to ensure that the Hill Country is represented in the Texas House by a principled, conservative voice who fights effectively for our shared values,” Troxclair wrote in a statement to voters. “I am so grateful for your help and that you have entrusted me to continue with this work.”

Troxclair tallied 20,571 votes, or 52 percent. Biedermann came in second with 17,064 votes, or 43.14 percent, and Campos in third with 1,924 votes, or 4.86 percent.

“We have persevered to win a decisive victory, greatly supported by your prayers and your work,” she said. “There’s no question: We won outright with a nine-point lead and no run-off.”

Troxclair catapulted herself to the top of the ticket after earning endorsements from several of the state’s top Republicans, including Gov. Greg Abbott, U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, and U.S. Rep. Chip Roy. She also received endorsements from the National Rifle Association, Texans for Medical Freedom, and Texas Alliance for Life.

That support was spotlighted after opponent Biedermann circulated campaign material with images of himself with one of those endorsers and was met with public cease-and-desist requests from Abbott’s campaign staff and Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick.

Troxclair is now focused on her Democratic opponent

“Now, it is time to unite,” she said. “There is more work to be done, and I am eager for the opportunity to press into the many issues we still face and build stronger relationships along the way with those who will be part of that work — right after a good night’s sleep!”

District 19 includes all of Blanco, Burnet, Gillespie, and Kendall counties as well as 6 percent of Travis County.

