Supply drive for those impacted by Texas Panhandle fires

The Marble Falls Police Department is collecting supplies to aid first responders and ranchers battling the Texas Panhandle wildfires. As of March 5, 2024, the fires have consumed 1.3 million acres. Photo courtesy of Texas A&M Forest Service

The Marble Falls Police Department is collecting supplies through March 15 to aid first responders and ranchers fighting the massive wildfires in the Texas Panhandle. The Smokehouse Creek Fire alone is now the largest wildfire in state history.

Drop supplies (listed at the end of this story) at the police station, 606 Avenue N in Marble Falls. Top requests are milk replacement for rearing calves, protein pellets for livestock, water by the case, and medical supplies.

The MFPD hopes to ease the pain for those on the frontlines. The ongoing inferno, which started Feb. 26, has scorched roughly 1.3 million acres in over a week, killed at least two people, and burned down over 500 structures. Around 120 miles of power lines have been destroyed, leaving many without electricity.

“I just couldn’t sit idle any longer,” lead organizer Victoria French told DailyTrib.com. She is the wife of MFPD Patrol Sgt. Josh French. “I wanted to do something.”

The entire department stepped in to help.

“We have connections up that way,” said Police Chief Glenn Hanson, in reference to several MFPD members having family in the Panhandle. “When Victoria proposed the police department getting behind and helping, we were 100 percent for it because we are a family. We look after each other and our extended families, too.”

Organizers decided the drive should be a broader effort and include impacted ranchers.

“Agriculture, beef production, and rodeos hold a special place in my heart,” French said. “Given that the Panhandle produces 85 percent of Texas’ beef, I know that they need our help.”

Hanson said the response from residents has been “tremendous.”

“The majority of the donations to this point are on the firefighting side of the list, but we’re very grateful for everything we’ve received,” he said. “We’ll ensure that it will get to the folks who need it.”

DONATE

Monetary donations can be made online. Below is a full list of supplies the MFPD is requesting:

Firefighter/first responder needs

Water or Gatorade by the case

Liquid IV or any electrolyte powder

Cooling towels

Bandanas

Socks

Lip balm

Aloe vera, sunscreen

Tylenol and Ibuprofen

Gold Bond or baby powder

Batteries

Travel-size toiletries

Eye drops (refresh or Visine)

Baby wipes by the case

Ranching/livestock needs

Protein pellets (20 percent or higher)

Milk replacement

Alfalfa or Timothy grass cubes

Gauze, rolls and pads, alcohol pads, vet or Cuban wrap (medical or animal grade)

Burn/antibacterial ointment (animal grade)

Lodine or chlorhexidine (by the gallon, preferably)

Cattle ear tags (any kind)

DurVet electrolytes and minerals

Calf-size bottles with nipples (2-quart)

Buckets

Nitrile or vinyl gloves

Dog food

