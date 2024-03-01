‘Something for everyone’ in downtown Marble Falls on March 2

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Market Day on Main Street is from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. March 2 in downtown Marble Falls. Photo courtesy of Main Street Event Co.

March 2 is a busy day for visitors to downtown Marble Falls with Market Day on Main Street and the Tame the Mustang 5K and 10K.

MARKET DAY ON MAIN STREET

Over 200 vendors will set up in the middle of Main Street from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday. Offerings include handcrafted jewelry, original artwork, live music, and food vendors. Shoppers can also peek under the hood of about 10-15 classic cars on display.

“It’s going to be kind of a street fair,” organizer Jay Brown said. “There’s going to be lots of cool stuff. It’s really going to have something for everyone.”

Rock artist Billy King will perform at Harmony Park, 215 Main St., throughout the day. Free live music continues from 5-8 p.m. as bluesman Todd Roth takes the stage at Old Oak Square, 305 Main St., for a Music on Main concert.

Market Day on Main Street is presented by the Highland Lakes Kiwanis Club. The organization raises money for local youth programs, including the Boys & Girls Club of the Highland Lakes and Marble Falls Youth Baseball Softball Association.

TAME THE MUSTANG

The 5K and 10K races start at 8 a.m. Saturday at Old Oak Square. The course runs down Main Street toward Lakeside and Johnson parks, following Johnson Street to Westside Park and then Marble Falls Elementary School. Participants hit the home stretch down Broadway before turning on Main toward the finish line at Old Oak Square.

Money from the race benefits the Marble Falls High School band and Marble Falls Education Foundation.

nathan@thepicayune.com

News stories, staff photos, and other online content are copyrighted property of Victory Media. Reproduction in part or in whole is prohibited without the express written consent of the publisher.