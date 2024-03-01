GOVERNMENT MEETINGS: For the week of March 4, 2024
Check agendas to see if the following government meetings are in person, virtual, or both. Agendas are posted 72 hours before a meeting so are not always ready by the time this list is published. Check links for more information.
Tuesday, March 5
Marble Falls City Council
6 p.m. regular meeting
Council Chambers, City Hall, 800 Third St., Marble Falls
- recognition of Employee of the Quarter
- update from Marble Falls Area EMS
- public hearing, discussion, and action on the voluntary annexation of about 24 acres of land across from Baylor Scott and White on Texas 71
- update on Marble Falls 911 Communication Center
Highland Haven Board of Alderman
7 p.m. regular meeting
Community Center, 118 Blackbird Drive, Highland Haven
- discussion with possible action to close City Hall for the solar eclipse on April 8
Wednesday, March 6
Marble Falls Economic Development Corp. Board of Directors
Noon regular meeting
Council Chambers, City Hall, 800 Third St., Marble Falls
- public hearing, discussion, and action on an economic development agreement between the EDC, the city of Marble Falls, and Flatrock Development Group Partners LLC
- discussion and action on a funding request for the Getting Ahead in a Just-Getting-By World program
- discussion and action on a community leverage grant for Music on Main
Burnet Consolidated ISD Board of Trustees
6 p.m. special meeting
BCISD Board Room, 208 E. Brier, Burnet
- approval of the 2024-25 school year calendar
- approval of vendor for the district’s HVAC filter provider
- approval of purchase of HVAC units for Bertram Elementary
- discussion with possible action regarding resolution for paying district staff unable to work due to weather closure on Jan. 15