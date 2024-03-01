GOVERNMENT MEETINGS: For the week of March 4, 2024

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Check agendas to see if the following government meetings are in person, virtual, or both. Agendas are posted 72 hours before a meeting so are not always ready by the time this list is published. Check links for more information.

Tuesday, March 5

6 p.m. regular meeting

Council Chambers, City Hall, 800 Third St., Marble Falls

On the agenda:

recognition of Employee of the Quarter

update from Marble Falls Area EMS

public hearing, discussion, and action on the voluntary annexation of about 24 acres of land across from Baylor Scott and White on Texas 71

update on Marble Falls 911 Communication Center

7 p.m. regular meeting

Community Center, 118 Blackbird Drive, Highland Haven

On the agenda:

discussion with possible action to close City Hall for the solar eclipse on April 8

Wednesday, March 6

Noon regular meeting

Council Chambers, City Hall, 800 Third St., Marble Falls

On the agenda:

public hearing, discussion, and action on an economic development agreement between the EDC, the city of Marble Falls, and Flatrock Development Group Partners LLC

discussion and action on a funding request for the Getting Ahead in a Just-Getting-By World program

discussion and action on a community leverage grant for Music on Main

6 p.m. special meeting

BCISD Board Room, 208 E. Brier, Burnet

On the agenda:

approval of the 2024-25 school year calendar

approval of vendor for the district’s HVAC filter provider

approval of purchase of HVAC units for Bertram Elementary

discussion with possible action regarding resolution for paying district staff unable to work due to weather closure on Jan. 15

