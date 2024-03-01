SUBSCRIBE NOW

GOVERNMENT MEETINGS: For the week of March 4, 2024

03/01/24 | DailyTrib.com

Check agendas to see if the following government meetings are in person, virtual, or both. Agendas are posted 72 hours before a meeting so are not always ready by the time this list is published. Check links for more information.

Tuesday, March 5

Marble Falls City Council

6 p.m. regular meeting

Council Chambers, City Hall, 800 Third St., Marble Falls

On the agenda:

  • recognition of Employee of the Quarter
  • update from Marble Falls Area EMS
  • public hearing, discussion, and action on the voluntary annexation of about 24 acres of land across from Baylor Scott and White on Texas 71
  • update on Marble Falls 911 Communication Center

Highland Haven Board of Alderman

7 p.m. regular meeting

Community Center, 118 Blackbird Drive, Highland Haven

On the agenda:

  • discussion with possible action to close City Hall for the solar eclipse on April 8

Wednesday, March 6

Marble Falls Economic Development Corp. Board of Directors

Noon regular meeting

Council Chambers, City Hall, 800 Third St., Marble Falls

On the agenda:

  • public hearing, discussion, and action on an economic development agreement between the EDC, the city of Marble Falls, and Flatrock Development Group Partners LLC
  • discussion and action on a funding request for the Getting Ahead in a Just-Getting-By World program
  • discussion and action on a community leverage grant for Music on Main

Burnet Consolidated ISD Board of Trustees

6 p.m. special meeting

BCISD Board Room, 208 E. Brier, Burnet

On the agenda:

  • approval of the 2024-25 school year calendar
  • approval of vendor for the district’s HVAC filter provider
  • approval of purchase of HVAC units for Bertram Elementary
  • discussion with possible action regarding resolution for paying district staff unable to work due to weather closure on Jan. 15

