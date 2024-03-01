Downtown Marble Falls parking getting fresh stripes, more spaces

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The city of Marble Falls is re-striping parking spaces for a more uniform downtown. Staff photo by Nathan Bush

The city of Marble Falls is re-striping every parking space in downtown Marble Falls and also adding new spots. The Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone Board No. 1 on Feb. 27 directed its parking committee to approve the process.

The board oversees projects that enhance the downtown district.

Downtown Manager Erin Burks told the board the parking project will be all-encompassing, including crosswalks, turn arrows, no-parking signs, and some uneven striping.

“If you’ve ever parked in the four spots in front of the Harmony Park green space, you know one of them is very skinny,” she said. “People typically get in the landscape beds. If you’ve ever parked in the City Hall parking lot, sometimes there’s people parked over the lines because they’re not exactly in the right angles.”

The TIRZ parking committee also identified several spots to add spaces, including along Avenue J and near City Hall.

“We think we can get five spots (near City Hall) once the dumpster enclosure is built,” Burks said.

The project’s cost is estimated at $22,000 to $44,000, depending on if the parking committee uses Type 2 pavement markers or thermoplastic markers.

Thermoplastic lasts much longer than Type 2, Burks said.

“It’s going to be a higher expense for (thermoplastic), but worth it in my opinion,” she said. “It’s a better option for us.”

TIRZ board Vice President Joe Don Dockery was quick to agree. He’s also the Burnet County commissioner for Precinct 4, which includes Marble Falls.

“We need to use thermoplastic,” he said. “That’s the way to go.”

After the parking committee approves he project, work should take about two weeks.

