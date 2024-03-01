Burnet County Jail bookings for Feb. 24-29, 2024

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The following people were arrested and booked into the Burnet County Jail during the period of Feb. 24-29, 2024, according to Burnet County Sheriff’s Office logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Kenneth Lynn Bowman, 60, of Georgetown was arrested Feb. 24 by the Burnet County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO): aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Released Feb. 25 on $20,000 bond.

William Joseph Mercer, 35, of Pflugerville was arrested Feb. 24 by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS): harassment. Released same day on $2,500 bond.

Timothy Aaron Riley, 46, of Spicewood was arrested Feb. 24 by BCSO: unlawful restraint, assault causing bodily injury-family violence. Released Feb. 26 on $80,000 in bonds.

Charles Steenken, 48, of Burnet was arrested Feb. 24 by the Burnet Police Department (BPD): assault causing bodily injury-family violence. Released Feb. 25 on $5,000 bond.

Mason Barton, 23, of Marble Falls was arrested Feb. 25 by the Marble Falls Police Department (MFPD): duty on striking highway fixture/landscape. Released Feb. 26 on personal recognizance.

Michael Scott Carden, 43, of Halton City was arrested Feb. 25 by BPD: driving while license is invalid, operating an unregistered motor vehicle. Released Feb. 26 on $2,000 in bonds.

Brooklyn Daun Crumley, 26, of Pflugerville was arrested Feb. 25 by the Bertram Police Department (BTPD): possession of a controlled substance. Released Feb. 26 on $7,500 bond.

Jesse Garza Jr., 49, of Granite Shoals was arrested Feb. 25 by the Granite Shoals Police Department (GSPD): cruelty to non-livestock animals (16 counts).

Jessica Garcia Garza, 49, of Granite Shoals was arrested Feb. 25 by GSPD: cruelty to non-livestock animals (16 counts).

Luis Gonzalez-Palacios, 29, was arrested Feb. 25 by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE): detainer. Released Feb. 26 to ICE.

Michael Dean Wiley, 42, of Pflugerville was arrested Feb. 25 by BTPD: possession of a controlled substance.

Bryan Lee Lynn, 60, of Burnet was arrested Feb. 26 by BPD: possession of a controlled substance. Released Feb. 27 on $50,000 bond.

Ryan Seth Orosco, 40, of Lampasas was arrested Feb. 26 by DPS: failure to appear-possession of a controlled substance, failure to appear-driving while license is invalid. Released Feb. 27 on $9,000 in bonds.

Micah Adian Suarez, 21, of Kingsland was arrested Feb. 26 by BCSO: burglary of a habitation-intend other felony. Released same day on $25,000 bond.

Frank Henry Towns, 39, of Marble Falls was arrested Feb. 26 by MFPD: violation of bond/protective order, assault by contact-family violence, theft of property, capias pro fine-driving while license is invalid, capias pro fine-failure to provide proof of financial responsibility.

Hunter Wayne Carver, 27, of Lampasas was arrested Feb. 27 by DPS: criminal trespass.

Sara Grace McKeon, 33, of Twin Isles was arrested Feb. 27 by the Llano County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO): detainer.

Herbert Ross Moore, 64, of Jonestown was arrested Feb. 27 by BCSO: surety surrender-possession of marijuana.

Donnely Frank Richey, 38, of Lampasas was arrested Feb. 27 by LCSO: detainer, motion to revoke-possession of a controlled substance.

Armando Sandoval-Rebolloso, 37, was arrested Feb. 27 by ICE: detainer. Released Feb. 28 to ICE.

Dale Allen Stephenson, 26, of Dale was arrested Feb. 27 by GSPD: reckless driving. Released Feb. 28 on $1,500 bond.

Marco Barrios-Carrera, 38, of Burnet was arrested Feb. 28 by BPD: bond revocation-assault causing bodily injury-family violence, violation of bond/protective order.

William Zachary Becker, 25, of Johnson City was arrested Feb. 28 by the Blanco County Sheriff’s Office (BLSO): bench warrant-hold.

Daniel Ray Collazo, 38, of Burnet was arrested Feb. 28 by MFPD: criminal trespass.

Loketo Komakech Onyera, 29, was arrested Feb. 28 by ICE: detainer. Released Feb. 29 to ICE.

Travis David James Barnhart, 22, of Burnet was arrested Feb. 29 by BCSO: SRA-unauthorized use of a vehicle.

Marco Barrios-Carrera, 38, of Burnet was arrested Feb. 29 by ICE: detainer.

Cruz Castillo, 22, of Spicewood was arrested Feb. 29 by BCSO: insufficient bond-violation of bond/protective order.

Jesus Guadalupe Chavez-Trejo, 17, of burnet was arrested Feb. 29 by BPD: deadly conduct with a firearm. Released same day on $7,500 bond.

Jeremy Hatfield, 17, of Bertram was arrested Feb. 29 by BPD: deadly conduct with a firearm.

Patricia Michelle Maynard, 49, of Burnet was arrested Feb. 29 by BCSO: insufficient bond-driving while license is invalid.

Erin Mae O’Connor, 32, of Burnet was arrested Feb. 29 by BPD: SRA-possession of a controlled substance.

Morgan Lee O’Hair, 26, of Bertram was arrested Feb. 29 by BCSO: assault causing bodily injury-family violence. Released same day on $2,500 bond.

Javier Rodriguez-Albarran, 30, of Marble Falls was arrested Feb. 29 by GSPD: driving while intoxicated-open alcohol container.

Ronald William Stringer, 26, of Florence was arrested Feb. 29 by BCSO: insufficient bond-criminal mischief, failure to identify as a fugitive.

Nicholas Eugene Wright, 43, of Houston was arrested Feb. 29 by BCSO: failure to appear-driving while license is invalid, speeding, expired motor vehicle registration, failure to show proof of financial responsibility, possession of drug paraphernalia, theft of property, bond revocation-criminal trespass. Released same day on $11,401 in bonds.

