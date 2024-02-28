Women can apply now for Highland Lakes Service League scholarships

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Highland Lakes Service League is accepting applications for its annual scholarship awards for women seeking to return to college or pursue updated training or certification programs.

Applications are available online and should be submitted by April 15, 2024. To be eligible, women must be currently enrolled in an institution of higher education or a certification program at the time of application.

Because scholarship recipients help meet the critical workforce needs of the Highland Lakes community, preference is given to those intending to stay in Burnet or Llano counties.

Since 2011, the Highland Lakes Service League has awarded more than 80 scholarships totaling $161,000 through the program. In 2023 alone, the organization gave over $41,000 to support women’s educational pursuits with money raised primarily through its annual Chuck Wagon Chow Down and Auction.

