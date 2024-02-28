PEC launches online library of video book readings

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Central Investigations Division Capt. Jimmy Cole of the Marble Falls Police Department reads 'The Good Egg,' written by Jory John and illustrated by Pete Oswald. PEC photo

The Pedernales Electric Cooperative is sharing a digital collection of its video book readings in observance of National Read Across America Day, which is Saturday, March 2. A free online resource, Literary Expedition Library includes a collection of readings by community members and PEC employees recorded over the past five years.

National Read Across America Day was established in 1998 by the National Education Association to foster a love for literacy and inspire young students. PEC began its in-person reading program at schools and libraries in 2019. The pandemic in 2020 pushed the program online for two years.

PEC offers both in-person and online readings. Teachers and libraries interested in having someone visit their school to read to students can make a request through the new Literary Expedition Library website.

The site features 13 total videos, and the list is growing. The latest readings include:

David Morgan II, investor and former NFL player for the Minnesota Vikings, reading “The Lion Inside” by Rachel Bright;

Jimmy Cole, Central Investigations Division captain for the Marble Falls Police Department, reading “The Good Egg” by Jory John;

singer-songwriter John Arthur Martinez playing instrumental acoustics while musician Lisa Morales reads “No Te Rías De Mí” (“Don’t Laugh at Me”) by Steve Seskin and Allen Shamblin;

Jan B. Hunt, artist and NASA scientist, reading “Rosie Revere, Engineer” by Andrea Beaty;

and chef Ashley Olson reading “What Do You Do with a Chance?” by Kobi Yamada.

PEC offers other free learning tools for all ages, including:

Camp Save-a-Watt — a free, online summer camp for students in kindergarten through third grade

Circuit Builder — lessons on the components of electric circuits for grades 3-6

Meet a Lineworker — PEC lineworkers visit schools and libraries and attend community events to share information about their careers. Students can meet a lineworker, try on safety gear, and see a bucket truck in action.

Activity books — electrical safety educational materials for students in grades 1-5

Coloring sheets — Students in prekindergarten through second grade can learn about electricity while coloring.

