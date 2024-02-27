Litter Lifters leader back in action for March 2 cleanup
Hill Country Litter Lifters founder Tom Rapp is leading a cleanup on Saturday, March 2, from 8:30-11:30 a.m. along RR 1431 between Marble Falls and Granite Shoals. The last trash pickup was canceled due to a sudden health scare, but Rapp is back on his feet and ready to do a little spring cleaning.
Contact Rapp at twrapp@comcast.net or 303-887-5649 to confirm attendance. Trash bags will be provided, but volunteers should bring their own gloves, water, and sun protection.
The 77-year-old founder of Hill Country Litter Lifters was hospitalized on Feb. 14 after a dizzy spell that led to further health complications and the cancellation of a Feb. 17 cleanup.
“I’m feeling better. I’m still feeling a little bit weak, but Saturday is going to be our next event,” he told DailyTrib.com. “We can use all of the helpers that we can get.”
The Litter Lifters adopted the stretch of RR 1431 through the Texas Department of Transportation and pick up trash regularly along the busy highway.
Rapp was recently honored with a certificate of appreciation for his work by the city of Granite Shoals.
He noted that he’d like to get multiple cleanups done before the spring wildflower season and the April 8 eclipse, which is expected to bring tens of thousands of visitors to the Highland Lakes.