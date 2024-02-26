SUBSCRIBE NOW

‘Putnam County Spelling Bee’ auditions March 23-24

02/26/24 | DailyTrib.com

Prepare your best song to a-u-d-i-t-i-o-n for the Hill Country Community Theatre‘s production of “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee.” The HCCT is seeking cast members who can spell, sing, and, of course, act. 

Auditions are 6-8 p.m. March 23 and 2-4 p.m. March 24 at the theater, 4003 FM 2147 West in Cottonwood Shores. The musical runs from June 21 through July 7 with performances on Friday and Saturday nights and Sunday afternoons.

Come with a song that showcases your vocal ability and be ready for cold readings and a movement audition (wear appropriate attire and shoes).

For more information, email the HCCT’s Daniel Melton at daniel@thehcct.org. Visit thehcct.org for the Season 38 lineup and other events at the Hill Country Community Theatre.

