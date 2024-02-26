16 dogs seized, two people arrested in Granite Shoals animal cruelty case

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Jesse Garza Jr. (left) and Jessica Garcia Garza, both 49, were arrested on 16 counts of animal cruelty charges for abandoning 16 dogs at a property in Granite Shoals without adequate food, water, or shelter. Burnet County Jail photos

Granite Shoals police arrested two former residents on Sunday, Feb. 25, on animal cruelty charges for abandoning 16 dogs at a home they had vacated two weeks earlier. Jesse Garza Jr. and Jessica Garcia Garza, both 49, each face 16 counts of animal cruelty and are being held at the Burnet County Jail on $24,000 in bonds each.

Among the abandoned canines were six adult dogs and 10 puppies that had been left in a yard with no food or water. According to GSPD Sgt. Andrew Kos, one of the initial responding officers, the animals were infested with fleas and appeared malnourished.

“It was a big mess,” Kos told DailyTrib.com. “The property had been abandoned.”

The animals are now being provided with food, shelter, water, and veterinary care, according to a GSPD media release.

The animal cruelty charges the two face are Class A misdemeanors and come with fines of as much as $4,000 each and up to one year in jail. If a person is convicted more than three times, the charge can be upgraded to a state jail felony, which comes with 180 days to two years in jail and up to $10,000 in fines.

“The Granite Shoals Police Department will not tolerate the cruel treatment or abandonment of animals and will strictly enforce all applicable laws regarding the mistreatment of animals,” reads the GSPD release.

The Burnet County Jail booking log lists the Garzas as “homeless” and “transient.”

