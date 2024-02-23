Winter? High near 90 on Feb. 26

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

It’s technically winter, but short sleeves and bluebonnets are popping up across the Highland Lakes and the temperature is rising. The National Weather Service calls for a high near 90 degrees in Marble Falls on Monday, Feb. 26. The area has recently enjoyed several sunny days in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

Forecasts for Saturday and Sunday call for sunny skies and highs of 77 and 83 degrees, respectively. The unseasonably warm weather continues on Tuesday with a high of 87 before dipping back down to the low 70s and possibly 60s later in the week.

The average high temperature in the Marble Falls area in February is usually 68 degrees.

Winter doesn’t actually end until March 19, but spring temperatures seem to have arrived early despite the prediction of Pawnee, Bertram’s weather-divining donkey.

