Multi-family development, commercial space OK’d at 281-71 junction

Developer Wier Hills Ltd. plans to develop 188 detached, built-to-rent, apartment-style units and nearly 30 acres of commercial space on the south side of Texas 71 across from Baylor Scott & White Medical Center. Screen-captured image

The Marble Falls City Council on Feb. 20 unanimously approved a planned development near the U.S. 281-Texas 71 junction in south Marble Falls. H&H Ranch will have 188 detached, built-to-rent, apartment-style units behind nearly 30 acres of commercial development on the south side of Texas 71 across from Baylor Scott & White Medical Center.

Plans are still being worked out.

“One of the reasons why it doesn’t have a lot of details at this time … is because it’s being affected by some discussions with (the Texas Department of Transportation),” said Marble Falls Development Services Director Kim Foutz at the Tuesday council meeting. “(The developer has) had to delay a little bit on their plan.”

Talks surrounding H&H Ranch started back in 2014 and centered on a roughly 30-acre tract owned by Hohenberger and Hohenberger Family Ltd. The property owner transferred the site to Wier Hills Ltd. in January 2024. Wier Hills opted to add an adjacent 24-acre plot to the west side of the site’s footprint to create more space for construction.

“They’re expanding the project,” Mayor Dave Rhodes said.

The developer plans to request voluntary annexation into the city while also merging the two adjoining lots. Councilors will vote on whether to accept the voluntary annexation during a March 5 meeting, Foutz said.

The developer will build a road, Buck Run, to connect the development with a previously constructed entrance to Baylor Scott & White, Texas 71, and the neighboring Gregg Ranch subdivision.

“Those plans have already been designed and are in our possession,” Foutz said.

Other public improvements, such as the installation of water and wastewater lines, have already been completed.

The developer also dedicated easements and will have to make pro-rata contributions and pay additional wastewater irrigation fees as part of the agreement approved on Feb. 20, Foutz said.

H&H Ranch is the latest in a string of developments along the Texas 71-U.S. 281 corridor. Other area developments approved by the Marble Falls City Council in the past few years include Gregg Ranch, Thunder Rock, and Legacy Crossing.

