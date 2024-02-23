GOVERNMENT MEETINGS: For the week of Feb. 26, 2024

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Check agendas to see if the following government meetings are in person, virtual, or both. Agendas are posted 72 hours before a meeting so are not always ready by the time this list is published. Check links for more information.

Monday, Feb. 26

9 a.m. regular meeting

Justice of the Peace Precinct 4 Courtroom, 2001 Texas 16 North, Llano

On the agenda:

accept an independent audit performed and presented by Singleton, Clark, & Company, PC, Certified Public Accountants

approve bid for replacement of sashes and repairing window frames at the County Clerk’s building

authorize Riley Mountain Engineering, LLC, to proceed with phases 2 and 3 of the Llano County capital improvement projects, which include three emergency management stations and the Tax Assessor Annex

update on April 8 eclipse and approve rental of six roll-off dumpsters for debris removal if needed

approve the Llano County Library System to close at 12:30 p.m. on the first Thursday of March, June, September, and December for staff to resume quarterly staff development meetings

4 p.m. special meeting

BCISD Board Room, 208 E. Brier in Burnet

On the agenda:

closed session to conduct interviews of superintendent applicants

open session to take possible action regarding superintendent applicants and possibly name a finalist

5:30 p.m. regular meeting

Llano ISD Community Building, 1400 Oatman St. in Llano

On the agenda:

public hearing on the 2022-23 Texas Academic Performance Report

resolution to accept chaplains as volunteers

discussion on community relations policies, school volunteer program

6 p.m. regular meeting

Council Chambers, City Hall, 2221 N. Phillips Ranch Road, Granite Shoals

On the agenda:

review and discuss committee meeting procedures and rules of decorum

discuss and review reports on current colony locations to date

acceptance of $500 donation from James Tieman

review the process recently completed to trap cats for trap-neuter-return training on Feb. 22

discussion and action on proposed trap-neuter-return program with PetPals and consider cost, scheduled date, procurement of traps, and staging for a large number of cats

setting a monthly trap-neuter-return schedule

Tuesday, Feb. 27

8:30 a.m. special meeting

Central Office Community Room, 1800 Colt Circle, Marble Falls

On the agenda:

campus tours to Marble Falls High School, Colt Elementary School, and Spicewood Elementary School

9 a.m. regular meeting

Second-floor courtroom, Burnet County Courthouse, 220 S. Pierce St., Burnet

On the agenda:

presentation from Caroline Ragsdale for a status report from the Burnet County Child Welfare Board

public hearing on mass gathering permit for the April 4-9 eclipse event at Reveille Peak

apply and sign resolution for a grant with the Texas Historic Commission’s Texas Historic Courthouse Preservation Program

Noon regular meeting

Council Chambers, City Hall, 800 Third St., Marble Falls

On the agenda:

administration of oath of office

election of a vice chair

discussion and possible action on pedestrian-focused safety improvements

discussion and possible action on parking improvements

4 p.m. special meeting

BCISD Board Room, 208 E. Brier in Burnet

On the agenda:

closed session to conduct interviews of superintendent applicants

pen session to take possible action regarding superintendent applicants and possibly name a finalist

6 p.m. regular meeting

Council Chambers, City Hall, 2221 N. Phillips Ranch Road, Granite Shoals

Agenda wasn’t available at the time of this story’s publication. Check the city’s website for more information.

6 p.m. regular meeting

Council Chambers, 2402 S. Water St. (U.S. 281), Burnet

Agenda wasn’t available at the time of this story’s publication. Visit the city’s website for more information.

Wednesday, Feb. 28

8:30 a.m. special meeting

Central Office Community Room, 1800 Colt Circle, Marble Falls

On the agenda:

campus tours to Falls Career High School, Marble Falls Middle School, Marble Falls Elementary School, and Highland Lakes Elementary School

