GOVERNMENT MEETINGS: For the week of Feb. 26, 2024
Check agendas to see if the following government meetings are in person, virtual, or both. Agendas are posted 72 hours before a meeting so are not always ready by the time this list is published. Check links for more information.
Monday, Feb. 26
Llano County Commissioners Court
9 a.m. regular meeting
Justice of the Peace Precinct 4 Courtroom, 2001 Texas 16 North, Llano
- accept an independent audit performed and presented by Singleton, Clark, & Company, PC, Certified Public Accountants
- approve bid for replacement of sashes and repairing window frames at the County Clerk’s building
- authorize Riley Mountain Engineering, LLC, to proceed with phases 2 and 3 of the Llano County capital improvement projects, which include three emergency management stations and the Tax Assessor Annex
- update on April 8 eclipse and approve rental of six roll-off dumpsters for debris removal if needed
- approve the Llano County Library System to close at 12:30 p.m. on the first Thursday of March, June, September, and December for staff to resume quarterly staff development meetings
Burnet CISD Board of Trustees
4 p.m. special meeting
BCISD Board Room, 208 E. Brier in Burnet
- closed session to conduct interviews of superintendent applicants
- open session to take possible action regarding superintendent applicants and possibly name a finalist
Llano ISD Board of Trustees
5:30 p.m. regular meeting
Llano ISD Community Building, 1400 Oatman St. in Llano
- public hearing on the 2022-23 Texas Academic Performance Report
- resolution to accept chaplains as volunteers
- discussion on community relations policies, school volunteer program
Granite Shoals Community Cats Advisory Committee
6 p.m. regular meeting
Council Chambers, City Hall, 2221 N. Phillips Ranch Road, Granite Shoals
- review and discuss committee meeting procedures and rules of decorum
- discuss and review reports on current colony locations to date
- acceptance of $500 donation from James Tieman
- review the process recently completed to trap cats for trap-neuter-return training on Feb. 22
- discussion and action on proposed trap-neuter-return program with PetPals and consider cost, scheduled date, procurement of traps, and staging for a large number of cats
- setting a monthly trap-neuter-return schedule
Tuesday, Feb. 27
Marble Falls ISD Board of Trustees
8:30 a.m. special meeting
Central Office Community Room, 1800 Colt Circle, Marble Falls
- campus tours to Marble Falls High School, Colt Elementary School, and Spicewood Elementary School
Burnet County Commissioners Court
9 a.m. regular meeting
Second-floor courtroom, Burnet County Courthouse, 220 S. Pierce St., Burnet
- presentation from Caroline Ragsdale for a status report from the Burnet County Child Welfare Board
- public hearing on mass gathering permit for the April 4-9 eclipse event at Reveille Peak
- apply and sign resolution for a grant with the Texas Historic Commission’s Texas Historic Courthouse Preservation Program
Marble Falls Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone Board No. 1
Noon regular meeting
Council Chambers, City Hall, 800 Third St., Marble Falls
- administration of oath of office
- election of a vice chair
- discussion and possible action on pedestrian-focused safety improvements
- discussion and possible action on parking improvements
Burnet CISD Board of Trustees
4 p.m. special meeting
BCISD Board Room, 208 E. Brier in Burnet
- closed session to conduct interviews of superintendent applicants
- pen session to take possible action regarding superintendent applicants and possibly name a finalist
Granite Shoals City Council
6 p.m. regular meeting
Council Chambers, City Hall, 2221 N. Phillips Ranch Road, Granite Shoals
Agenda wasn’t available at the time of this story’s publication. Check the city’s website for more information.
Burnet City Council
6 p.m. regular meeting
Council Chambers, 2402 S. Water St. (U.S. 281), Burnet
Agenda wasn’t available at the time of this story’s publication. Visit the city’s website for more information.
Wednesday, Feb. 28
Marble Falls ISD Board of Trustees
8:30 a.m. special meeting
Central Office Community Room, 1800 Colt Circle, Marble Falls
- campus tours to Falls Career High School, Marble Falls Middle School, Marble Falls Elementary School, and Highland Lakes Elementary School