Burnet County Jail bookings for Feb. 16-22, 2024

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The following people were arrested and booked into the Burnet County Jail during the period of Feb. 16-22, 2024, according to Burnet County Sheriff’s Office logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Kolton William Bauers, 25, of Spicewood was arrested Feb. 16 by the Burnet County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO): indecency with a child-sexual contact (2 counts), aggravated sexual assault of a child. Released Feb. 17 on $100,000 in bonds.

Jeremy Mitchell Brackin, 39, of Marble Falls was arrested Feb. 16 by the Granite Shoals Police Department (GSPD): possession of a controlled substance (2 counts), unlawfully carrying a weapon. Released Feb. 18 on $32,500 in bonds.

Justine Nicole Chambers, 38, of Leander was arrested Feb. 16 by the Burnet Police Department (BPD): public intoxication. Released Feb. 20 on personal recognizance.

Harry Leon Cooksey III, 59, of Marble Falls was arrested Feb. 16 by BCSO: commitment-possession of a controlled substance. Released Feb. 18 with credit for time served.

Tyler Sloan Doan, 35, of Horseshoe Bay was arrested Feb. 16 by the Marble Falls Police Department (MFPD): possession of a controlled substance, driving while intoxicated, duty on striking fixture/highway landscape. Released Feb. 18 on $55,000 in bonds.

Jason Levi Ferden, 40, of Talequah, Oklahoma, was arrested Feb. 16 by BCSO: aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Released Feb. 17 on $35,000 in bonds.

Brittney Elisa Funderburk, 34, of Burnet was arrested Feb. 16 by BCSO: commitment-burglary of a habitation. Released Feb. 18 with credit for time served.

Jason Edward James, 26, of Buchanan Dam was arrested Feb. 16 by the Llano County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO): detainer.

Amanda Marie Johnson, 36, of Round Rock was arrested Feb. 16 by BPD: driving while license is invalid (3 counts). Released Feb. 17 on $2,200 in bonds.

Johnny Lee Meadows, 23, of Cleburne was arrested Feb. 16 by LCSO: detainer.

Pablo Javier Ortiz Melendez, 36, of Tyler was arrested Feb. 16 by BPD: driving while license is invalid. Released same day on $1,500 bond.

Cecil Rodriguez, 48, of Kingsland was arrested Feb. 16 by LCSO: detainer. Released Feb. 22 to LCSO.

Kevin Eugene Statler, 26, of Kingsland was arrested Feb. 16 by LCSO: detainer.

Madison Brooke Waggoner, 26, of Leander was arrested Feb. 16 by BCSO: driving while under the influence (Georgia), DUI-alcohol less safe (Georgia), hit-and-run (Georgia).

Daizhaun Wayne Walker, 23, of Granite Shoals was arrested Feb. 16 by BCSO: commitment-bail jumping/failure to appear.

Kyle Eugene Wessling, 32, of Lampasas was arrested Feb. 16 by LCSO: detainer.

Brian Joseph Edwards, 40, of Llano was arrested Feb. 17 by LCSO: detainer. Released Feb. 22 to LCSO.

Brandon Lee Martin, 37, of Burnet was arrested Feb. 17 by BPD: public intoxication. Released Feb. 18 on $500 bond.

Leslie Ann Preston, 45, of Rockport was arrested Feb. 17 by BCSO: motion to revoke-possession of a controlled substance.

Nestor Suarez Lopez, 59, of Marble Falls was arrested Feb. 17 by BCSO: driving while intoxicated.

Mandy Arrianne Garcia, 39, of Granite Shoals was arrested Feb. 18 by GSPD: injury to a child/elderly/disabled person. Released Feb. 19 on $2,500 bond.

Alfred Brown Gonzales, 50, of Bertram was arrested Feb. 18 by BCSO: expired motor vehicle registration, failure to show proof of financial responsibility. Released Feb. 19 on personal recognizance.

Juan Gonzalez-Arroyo, 37, of Austin was arrested Feb. 18 by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE): detainer. Released Feb. 20 to ICE.

Fredy Ibarra-Martinez, 33, of Austin was arrested Feb. 18 by ICE: detainer. Released Feb. 20 to ICE.

Marira Justo-Ramirez, 37, was arrested Feb. 18 by ICE: detainer. Released Feb. 20 to ICE.

Esparanza Marie Mayfield, 18, of Bertram was arrested Feb. 18 by BCSO: assault causing bodily injury-family violence. Released same day on $2,500 bond.

Lazaro Orellano, 18, of Austin was arrested Feb. 18 by ICE: detainer. Released Feb. 20 to ICE.

Gabriel Perez, 21, of Spicewood was arrested Feb. 18 by GSPD: driving while intoxicated. Released same day on $1,500 bond.

Mauricio Manuel Salazar, 22, of Bertram was arrested Feb. 18 by BCSO: violation of bond/protective order. Released Feb. 21 on $7,500 bond.

Terry Allen Cannon, 71, of San Antonio was arrested Feb. 19 by GSPD: failure to appear-criminal trespass.

Amber Christine Ell, 33, of Austin was arrested Feb. 19 by BCSO: insufficient bond-possession of a controlled substance. Released Feb. 21 on $30,000 bond.

Tyree Lavon Gaddis, 35, of Killeen was arrested Feb. 19 by BCSO: NISI-possession of a controlled substance.

Tyree Lavon Gaddis, 35, of Killeen was arrested Feb. 19 by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS): failure to identify as a fugitive from justice, operating a motor vehicle without a license. Released Feb. 20 to Bell County.

Elder Orellana-Leiva, 27, was arrested Feb. 19 by ICE: detainer. Released Feb. 20 to ICE.

P.R. Pylant, 46, of Llano was arrested Feb. 19 by MFPD: driving while intoxicated. Released Feb. 21 on $2,500 bond.

Ross Lee Shafer, 45, of Marble Falls was arrested Feb. 19 by MFPD: possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia. Released Feb. 22 on $10,500 in bonds.

Dennis Jay Bishop, 28, of Horseshoe Bay was arrested Feb. 20 by BCSO: bond revocation-assault on a peace officer, public intoxication. Released Feb. 21 on $30,500 in bonds.

Jason Allen Bottoms, 52, of McKinney was arrested Feb. 20 by an out-of-county agency (OOC): Collin County detainer.

David Allen Brobeck, 31, of Horseshoe Bay was arrested Feb. 20 by BPD: driving while license is invalid, possession of marijuana. Released Feb. 21 on $2,500 in bonds.

Nicolas Rodriguez Delgado, 54, of Buchanan Dam was arrested Feb. 20 by BCSO: motion to adjudicate guilt-cruelty to non-livestock animal. Released Feb. 21 on $5,000 bond.

Cody Alen Hall, 26, of Waxahachie was arrested Feb. 20 by OOC: Collin County detainer.

Jose Encarnacio Juarez-Mata, 44, of Kingsland was arrested Feb. 20 by GSPD: possession of a controlled substance. Released same day on $5,000 bond.

Kenneth Ray Little, 45, of Taylor was arrested Feb. 20 by BCSO: motion to adjudicate guilt-driving while intoxicated.

Sean Alan Morrissey, 37, of Round Rock was arrested Feb. 20 by BCSO: failure to appear-possession of a controlled substance, failure to appear-bail jumping/failure to appear.

Matthew Lincoln Waldrop, 44, of Garland was arrested Feb. 20 by OOC: Collin County detainer.

Christopher John Broadus, 53, of Kingsland was arrested Feb. 21 by BCSO: judgment-aggravated sexual assault of a child.

Austin Alan Butterfield, 39, of Killeen was arrested Feb. 21 by BCSO: assault causing bodily injury-family violence. Released Feb. 22 on $5,000 bond.

Karina Isabel Flores, 28, of Kingsland was arrested Feb. 21 by BCSO: motion to adjudicate guilt-driving while intoxicated. Released Feb. 22 on $5,000 bond.

Rachel Marie Milliron, 39, of Marble Falls was arrested Feb. 21 by MFPD: possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia. Released Feb. 22 on $8,000 in bonds.

Paul Edward Regnier, 43, of Marble Falls was arrested Feb. 21 by BCSO: possession of marijuana.

Heather Nicole Walker, 36, of Granite Shoals was arrested Feb. 21 by BCSO: possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Joseph Matthew Galan, 37, of Spicewood was arrested Feb. 22 by BCSO: assault on a family/household member.

Irene Rosa Johnson, 47, of Burnet was arrested Feb. 22 by BPD: motion to revoke-reckless driving.

Gerardo Lopez, 50, of San Francisco was arrested Feb. 22 by ICE: detainer.

Randy James McAnally, 44, of Bertram was arrested Feb. 22 by BCSO: theft of property, tampering with identification numbers.

Valerie Marie Rodriguez, 53, of Granite Shoals was arrested Feb. 22 by GSPD: failure to appear-possession of a controlled substance.

Elise Nicole Wehbe, 30, of Kingsland was arrested Feb. 22 by BCSO: commitment-driving while intoxicated.

News stories, staff photos, and other online content are copyrighted property of Victory Media. Reproduction in part or in whole is prohibited without the express written consent of the publisher.