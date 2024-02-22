PEC transmission center goes live March 1; general counsel resigns

General Counsel for Pedernales Electric Cooperative Don Ballard (left) receives a commemorative plaque for his 10 years of service from PEC Board of Directors President Mark Ekrut at the board’s regular meeting on Feb. 16. Courtesy photo

Pedernales Electric Cooperative’s new transmission control center in Leander will go online on March 1, General Manager Julie Parsley told the Board of Directors at its regular meeting on Feb. 16. The board also announced the departure of General Counsel Don Ballard, who is leaving to pursue a new opportunity after 10 years with the co-op.

“During his time at the cooperative, Don has been a source of wisdom and sound legal advice, providing cool-headed judgment on matters of great importance,” said board President Mark Ekrut, reading the resolution into the meeting’s record. “Don’s influence and reach have extended to the entire cooperative and beyond, and the Board of Directors is indebted to him for his unparalleled, loyal service.”

PEC is taking applications online to fill the position.

TRANSMISSION CONTROL CENTER

The Lower Colorado River Authority currently operates PEC’s transmission system, which the co-op maintains. The system includes more than 300 miles of lines that are interconnected to 81 substations. PEC has been working with the LCRA and the Public Utility Commission of Texas to turn over control of those lines. The co-op broke ground on its transmission center in 2022.

“This is very historic,” Parsley said at the February board meeting. “Since the inception of our transmission system, LCRA has operated our transmission. It’s been a historic partnership that we’ve had. They have been very, very cooperative in getting us up and running and helping us in what we are doing.”

The control center received its Transmission Operation Certification from the North American Electric Reliability Corp. on Feb. 8. NERC is an international regulatory authority that assures electric grid security.

“By operating our own transmission, PEC will have real-time operational data and dispatching from ERCOT, giving us visibility we haven’t previously had,” Parsley said.

ERCOT is the Electric Reliability Council of Texas.

