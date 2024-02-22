‘No’ to tiny home plan but not the idea in Granite Shoals

Granite Shoals landowner Josh Dikoff requested variances to the city’s zoning ordinance so he could build five homes similar to this on lots he owns on Valley View Lane. The Planning and Zoning Commission did not approve his proposal. Courtesy photo

A Granite Shoals landowner’s proposal to build tiny homes on his property was turned down by the city’s Planning and Zoning Commission on Tuesday, Feb. 20. While the commission was intrigued by the idea, plans would have required foundational changes to single-family residential zoning requirements.

The commission discussed a written proposal from landowner Josh Dikoff during its Tuesday meeting to build five tiny homes, each with a separate septic system, on five conjoined lots he owns on Valley View Lane. Commissioners deliberated before choosing to take no action. Dikoff was not present at the meeting.

“We were all intrigued by the idea, but you still need a feasible way to do it,” said commission Chair Shannon Wilson in an interview following the meeting. “We didn’t want to do anything off the cuff.”

Dikoff requested a variance to Granite Shoals’ R-1 zoning ordinance, which governs the parameters of construction within an area designated as a single-family residential district.

According to his proposal, the tiny homes would be “affordable houses” priced at about $250,000. They would be approximately 800 square-feet, which is below the requirement of 1,200 square-feet in the zoning ordinance.

The average price of a home for sale in Granite Shoals is currently about $397,500, according to Realtor.com.

Wilson explained to DailyTib.com that the R-1 zoning ordinance is in place to protect the property values of homeowners within the district and create a cohesive aesthetic for neighbors.

R-1 construction requirements also include guidelines for garages, sheds, and external construction to match that of the home to which they’re connected. Homes in an R-1 district can be no more than two stories or 35 feet in height. Homes cannot be constructed on lots smaller than 5,000 square-feet.

Wilson acknowledged that something should be done about affordable housing within Granite Shoals, but a plan for tiny homes would have to be thoroughly fleshed out before it was approved.

The city might need to create a tiny home zoning ordinance, but that would require more work and a different proposal, Wilson continued.

“Yes, we need to combat affordable housing, but we weren’t willing to make a decision like that on the fly,” she said.

