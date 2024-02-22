Marble Falls eyes flow changes to ‘aggravating’ intersection

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The intersection of Mission Hills Drive and Mormon Mill Road was the center of an often heated discussion by the Marble Falls City Council on Feb. 20. Staff photo by Nathan Bush

Changes might be coming to the Mission Hills Drive-Mormon Mill Road intersection in Marble Falls, at least during a 60- to 90-day test period.

Following an often-heated discussion of the three-way junction during the City Council’s regular meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 20, members instructed city staff to approach The Home Depot about the suggested alterations. The big-box store owns part of the intersection.

Councilor Bryan Walker called the junction a “poorly designed intersection.”

“It’s aggravating because it’s a constant issue,” he said.

His proposal includes removing the intersection’s current three-way stop and creating a one-way-only entrance to The Home Depot, making customers exit the store down Max Copeland Drive or 12th Street instead of Mission Hills Drive.

The final piece of Walker’s plan is adding a four-way stop or stoplight at the intersection of Max Copeland Drive, Mormon Mill Road, and Dollar General at 1400 Mormon Mill Road.

“We need to visit with The Home Depot,” said Councilor Griff Morris, who was Marble Falls mayor in the late 1990s when the intersection was originally designed.

If an agreement is reached with The Home Depot, city crews will use delineators to herd the store’s exiting traffic down Max Copeland or 12th and away from Mission Hills. They will also remove or cover stop signs at the intersection’s current three-way stop.

“I say give it a shot, why not?” Walker said. “ … And if we’re wrong … we can go back.” Marble Falls Councilor Bryan Walker presented a proposal to revamp the Mission Hills Drive-Mormon Mill Road intersection on Feb. 20. Scanned image

Councilor Lauren Haltom, who is property manager of The Homestead at Mormon Mill apartments near the intersection, vehemently opposed Walker’s proposal.

Max Copeland Drive is one of two points of entry for the complex’s tenants.

“You’d be going on my road,” she said. “We’re adding 58 more units and the (Texas Department of Public Safety office), they’re all parked in the road. You’re going to push all this (traffic) on everybody.”

Walker reminded Haltom that the development does not own Max Copeland Drive.

“I understand that your apartment complex is there, but it is a city road,” he said.

Marble Falls resident David Mason also opposed Walker’s proposed reconfiguration.

“This thing is already doing what it’s supposed to do,” he said.

Mason’s comments were met with verbal pushback from Walker.

“Does somebody need to get hurt before we decide we need anything changed?” the councilor asked.

Mayor Dave Rhodes put an end to the back-and-forth between Walker and Mason, allowing Mason to speak uninterrupted.

“Let him finish,” Rhodes told Walker.

Mason cited a study by University of Texas engineering students that was discussed during a City Council workshop in September 2022. According to the study, the current intersection has proven effective.

“Level of service, do you remember that?” Mason asked. “They gave (the intersection) a grade A.”

Police Chief Glenn Hanson reported on accidents at the intersection.

“We surprisingly have very few,” he said, attributing the lack of wrecks to the infamous nature of the intersection.

“Most people know how messed up it is,” he said. “People get in there and are very careful about it.”

Rhodes agreed with Walker that the intersection needs work but told councilors that “totally fixing it” was not a possibility.

“There’s no perfect answer,” the mayor said, adding that improved signage might help.

“There is a very small directional sign on the sidewalk,” Rhodes said. “I apologize (to Public Works crew members), but it’s worthless. It’s trash. You can’t see it.”

Rhodes, along with Mayor Pro-tem Dee Haddock and Morris, lobbied for the city to install “airport-style” signage.

“If you go to the airport, there’s a big monster (sign) out there with ‘departures, arrivals, baggage, and rental cars,’” Rhodes said. “You can’t miss it. They’re huge. I think it should span both sides (of the stoplight).”

Walker disagreed.

“I don’t think signs are going to change a single thing,” he said. “Now, I’m trying to figure out if I’m just going to be the grumpy person in the room when I come back and say the same crap is still happening.”

Further talks on new signs will be held during the next Traffic Control Committee meeting, City Manager Mike Hodge told DailyTrib.com after the council meeting.

“We always run any changes to regulatory signage through that committee before we have Public Works install,” he said.

