Marble Falls Area EMS fish fry Feb. 28 at Blue Bonnet Cafe

The biannual Marble Falls Area EMS fish fry is Wednesday, Feb. 28 at Blue Bonnet Cafe. File photo

Snag some catfish and fixings at the twice-a-year Marble Falls Area EMS fish fry. The fundraiser is from 4-8 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 28, at Blue Bonnet Cafe, 211 U.S. 281 in Marble Falls.

Plates are $15. Call 830-693-2344 for take-out orders.

KBEY 103.9 FM Radio Picayune will broadcast live from the event.

As always, elected officials from across Burnet County will take orders and divvy out plates to patrons at the fundraiser, a popular event in the Highland Lakes for over 30 years.

All proceeds from the fish fry will help fund education and training for the local emergency medical services organization.

Marble Falls Area EMS protects around 45,000 individuals in southern Burnet County and southeastern Llano County within its 350-square-mile service area.

The last EMS fish fry in October 2023 was cut short due to a large fire across U.S. 281 at First Street Plaza, which destroyed several businesses.

