MFISD ag barn getting $193K upgrade

The Marble Falls ISD agriculture barn behind Marble Falls High School will undergo around $193,000 in renovations in the coming months. Staff photo by Nathan Bush

The open-air agriculture barn at Marble Falls High School will be enclosed, insulated, and given a concrete floor. The Marble Falls Independent School District Board of Trustees accepted a $193,252 bid from American Constructors for renovations during its regular meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 20.

Officials identified the barn upgrade as a “priority” project during the district’s Feb. 12 bond workshop.

“I think we’ve neglected taking care of this for a while, so I’m glad to see something is being done,” said board President Kevin Naumann.

Originally listed as a “first-read only” item, the renovations were fast-tracked following a message from Naumann.

“This is more priority than a first-read situation,” he said. “I think I understand that we could get this going quickly if we approved it tonight.”

The barn’s new foundation will help stamp out unwanted pests, said Assistant Superintendent of Administration Sam Whittle.

“Once that concrete is poured, we would put organic material on top of that for the animals,” he said. “It would not be direct concrete. It would provide a safe foundation where we would try to reduce mites and other species that might carry harmful disease to our livestock.”

Bond Director Mackie Price handled the bid process.

“Mackie Price has done a great job,” Whittle said. “Mackie is experienced in ag barn renovations. He oversaw them when he worked at Lake Travis (ISD) and also at Menard (ISD).”

Other barn improvements, such as installing an HVAC system, are under consideration

“We have other construction areas that we’re looking at adding heating and ventilation,” Whittle said. “This would be another area that we would want to do that.”

Funding for the renovations comes from MFISD’s 2018 bonds.

