Jerry Martinez, 74, passed away Dec. 16, 2023

Jerry Martinez, 74, passed away December 16, 2023, after a sudden illness.
He was born in Ralls, Texas, and graduated from Ralls High School and Eastfield Community College in Mesquite. He was a retired certified surgical technologist.
He had previously lived in the Marble Falls, Texas, area for 17 years and was a member of the Highland Lakes Honor Guard and an eight-year veteran of the United States Air Force. He was a substitute teacher for the Marble Falls ISD.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.