BCISD selling AgriLife building to county; lone superintendent finalist to be announced

Burnet County is buying the old Burnet Elementary School property outlined in red from the Burnet school district for $570,000. The property is currently occupied by the Texas A&M AgriLife auditorium and extension agent offices. Courtesy image

Burnet Consolidated Independent School District trustees approved the sale of the old Burnet Elementary School, which houses the Texas A&M AgriLife auditorium and offices, to Burnet County for $570,000. They also gave an update on the superintendent search, which could end next week, during their regular board meeting on Monday, Feb. 19.

The county already leases much of the building at 607 N. Vandeveer and is only buying the property south of Tate Street. The agreement does not include anything north of Tate, which is the location of Quest High School. The sale is expected to be finalized in the next 90-120 days.

“(The price) is based on a third-party appraisal of the value of the lot,” BCISD Superintendent Keith McBurnett told DailyTrib.com in an email. “The proceeds from the sale will be used to purchase future school sites.”

SUPERINTENDENT SEARCH

The first round of interviews of candidates to replace McBurnett, who is retiring after the 2023-24 school year, took place Feb. 20-21. A second round of interviews is scheduled next week. Trustees are expected to announce the lone finalist sometime that same week.

Also at the meeting, trustees formally accepted McBurnett’s resignation, effective June 30, 2024.

IN OTHER BUSINESS

Assistant Superintendent Dr. Rachel Jones presented information about a new course available at Burnet High School in the 2024-25 school year. Personal Finance Literacy and Economics was recently approved by the State Board of Education as an option to fulfill graduation requirements.

The first budget workshop for the 2024-25 school year is at 6 p.m. March 4. The next regular meeting of the Board of Trustees is at 6 p.m. March 25.

editor@thepicayune.com

News stories, staff photos, and other online content are copyrighted property of Victory Media. Reproduction in part or in whole is prohibited without the express written consent of the publisher.