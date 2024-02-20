Special meeting Feb. 20 on Granite Shoals interim city manager job

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Granite Shoals City Council is holding a special meeting at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 20, to discuss and possibly take action on hiring an interim city manager. The council has been in negotiations with prospective candidate Sarah Novo since late January.

“Because of the Open Meetings Act, we have to do this in a public meeting,” Mayor Ron Munos explained to DailyTrib.com. “It’s just getting the details down. It’s kind of a cumbersome process.”

The council will meet in executive session to discuss negotiations with Novo, but any decisions will happen in open session.

The council typically only meets every other Tuesday at 6 p.m., but according to Munos, this special meeting was necessary to help move along negotiations with Novo.

Granite Shoals Fire Chief Tim Campbell has been the acting interim city manager since Peggy Smith resigned from the job on Jan. 9.

Novo had originally applied for the assistant city manager position when Smith was city manager. After Smith resigned, Novo asked to be considered for the interim job.

“We interviewed three different people, and she came out on top,” Munos said. “If we didn’t think she was right for the job, we wouldn’t be pursuing it.”

