Helping Center announces ECLIPSE Hunger campaign

The Helping Center of Marble Falls is launching a new ECLIPSE Hunger campaign to increase its food reserves. The fundraiser will run from March 8 through April 8, the day of the total solar eclipse.

The announcement comes on the heels of a tremendous rise in the need for food assistance over the past three years. Monthly family visits to the nonprofit’s pantry skyrocketed from 450 to more than 2,400 in that time.

“We are committed to planning ahead so we can continue to meet the demand,” said Sam Pearce, the center’s executive director, in a media release announcing the fundraiser. “A part of that planning is the launching of our ECLIPSE Hunger campaign.”

Economic conditions nationwide are a driving force behind the new campaign, said Paul King, board president of The Helping Center.

“The greatest cause of this increased demand is the inflation we have experienced in recent years,” he said. “We are seeing many new clients, especially seniors or disabled individuals living on fixed incomes, who are visiting a food pantry for the first time in their lives.”

Pearce echoed King’s concerns, explaining that The Helping Center has upped its weekly allocation to feed a family of three from $7 to $13.50 in recent months.

“During this time of growing demand, the amount and cost of food we are purchasing to support our clients has increased dramatically,” Pearce said. “Supply chain disruptions and inflation have had a significant impact on our operations.”

King touted the center’s resiliency since the pantry opened its new facility in 2020, pointing to the fact that about 80 percent of its clients receive assistance for less than three years.

“This indicates that we are fulfilling our mission and acting as a bridge of support and encouragement to help people through their time of need,” he said. “Clients are seeking only the level of help they need for the period of time they need it. Once they are back on their feet, we see our clients go on to become contributors in our community.”

To donate, visit the The Helping Center’s website, drop off checks at 1016 Broadway in Marble Falls, or mail donations to P.O. Box 402, Marble Falls, TX, 78654.

ABOUT THE HELPING CENTER OF MARBLE FALLS

Founded in 1987, The Helping Center provides nourishment and limited financial support to families in need in southern Burnet County.

In 2023 alone, the center distributed over 1 million pounds of food to its clients. It also awarded scholarships and hosted educational events for clients through its Learn for Life program.

The nonprofit receives support from 10 member churches and over 50 volunteers. About 96 percent of all donations go directly to its clients.

editor@thepicayune.com

News stories, staff photos, and other online content are copyrighted property of Victory Media. Reproduction in part or in whole is prohibited without the express written consent of the publisher.