Foundation laid for Black History Museum

Bessie Jackson and David Nobles at the pouring of the slab for the Black History Museum at St. Frederick Baptist Church in Marble Falls on Feb. 20, 2024. Jackson is the museum organizer. Nobles, who has extensive experience in construction, volunteered to organize the framing, which could begin in two weeks. Staff photo by Suzanne Freeman

It was another big day for the Black History Museum currently under construction at St. Frederick Baptist Church, 301 Avenue N in Marble Falls. Rueben Ortiz and his crew from Ortiz Concrete Co. poured the slab for the museum on Tuesday, Feb. 20, as the man who has volunteered to help organize the framing looked on.

“We hope to be raising the wood in two weeks at the latest,” said David Nobles, who moved to Marble Falls with his family from Corpus Christi in October 2023. “I wanted to find a place to give my time, and when I met Reverend (George) Perry, I knew what I wanted to do.”

Perry is the minister of St. Frederick’s.

The church is building the museum on a pay-as-they-go basis. Fundraisers are ongoing, although the Black History Month event from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 24, at the church is free.

“We accept donations,” said Bessie Jackson, a community activist and church member, who is organizing the museum fundraising and content. “We want to be debt-free when we finish it.”

Jackson has been stockpiling memorabilia, artifacts, and information for the museum in the St. Frederick’s fellowship hall and conference room for years.

Foxworth-Galbraith Lumber Co. in Marble Falls is selling the framing wood to the church at a discount. Highland Lakes Habitat for Humanity volunteers, along with some paid professionals, will provide the labor.

“Everything being done here is local,” Nobles said.

Nobles became interested in the project after hearing the Rev. Perry discuss the area’s history.

“This community has a beautiful, rich history,” he said. “My daughter is in the second grade in Marble Falls, and I’m looking forward to her classes coming to this museum to learn about it.”

Donations to the museum may be made via CashApp to $Stfrederick20.

