NEW BIZ: HTeaO finally tees off

02/16/24 | Nathan Bush
HTeaO in Marble Falls Texas

HTeaO co-owner Mark Urquhart (center) cut the ribbon during the franchise’s grand opening on Feb. 16, 2024. Staff photo by Nathan Bush

HTeaO at 909 Avenue H in Marble Falls opened its doors on Friday, Feb. 16, after a long time brewing. Offerings include coffee in the morning, over 25 varieties of iced tea, and a secret menu with a host of unique flavors.

“I’m on top of the world right now,” said co-owner Mark Urquhart, who opened the franchise with co-owners Garrett Gray and Jim Reagan.

Issues caused by the COVID-19 pandemic slowed the start date.

“We bought this property four years ago thinking that we’d be open in one year,” Urquhart said. “We just really believed that this was something that God had put in front of us, and we had to see it through.”

Hours for the Marble Falls franchise are from 7 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturday, and 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Sunday. HTeaO has over 450 franchises that are either in operation or in the development pipeline in 14 states. The company was started in 2008 by Kim and Gary Hutchens of Amarillo.

