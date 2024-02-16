GOVERNMENT MEETINGS: For the week of Feb. 19, 2024

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Check agendas to see if the following government meetings are in person, virtual, or both. Agendas are posted 72 hours before a meeting so are not always ready by the time this list is published. Check links for more information.

Tuesday, Feb. 20

3 p.m. regular meeting

City Hall, 1 Community Drive, Horseshoe Bay

On the agenda:

proclamation declaring Mayor Elsie Thurman’s “Monarch Pledge”

update on real estate in the city

update on the City Center and Horseshoe Bay West Fire Station

request for funding from the Phoenix Center to sponsor its annual gala

6 p.m. regular meeting

Council Chambers, City Hall, 800 Third St., Marble Falls

On the agenda:

presentation of the 2023 Commercial Community Pride Award

financial assistance and participation request to the Texas Water Development Board in an amount not to exceed $25.8 million for the wastewater treatment plant project

discussion and action regarding a development agreement for a multifamily development across the street from Baylor Scott and White Hospital on Texas 71

discussion regarding the Mission Hill-Mormon Mill intersection

6 p.m. regular meeting

Central Office Community Room, 1800 Colt Circle, Marble Falls

On the agenda:

presentation of the Teacher of the Year award from CTAT Region 4 to engineering teacher Lindsey Todesco

update on career technical education programs

6 p.m. regular meeting

Totten Hall, 177 Broadmoor St., Meadowlakes

On the agenda:

update from Central Texas Water Coalition Executive Director Shannon Hamilton

discussion and action regarding city pool operations for the spring and summer of 2024

discussion on new cart barn versus renovation of existing cart barn

discussion and action regarding retaining an executive search firm to assist with hiring a new city manager

7 p.m. regular meeting

Community Center, 118 Blackbird Drive, Highland Haven

On the agenda:

discussion of April 8 eclipse

discussion of new city administrator

Wednesday, Feb. 21

9 a.m. regular meeting

LCRA Board Room, Hancock Building, 3700 Lake Austin Blvd., Austin

Agenda wasn’t available at the time of publication. Check the LCRA website for more information.

Friday, Feb. 23

9 a.m. regular meeting

225 S. Pierce St., Suite 104, Burnet

Agenda wasn’t available at the time of publication. Visit the district’s website for more information.

