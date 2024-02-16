SUBSCRIBE NOW

Enjoy all your local news and sports for less than 6¢ per day.

Subscribe Now

GOVERNMENT MEETINGS: For the week of Feb. 19, 2024

02/16/24 | DailyTrib.com

Check agendas to see if the following government meetings are in person, virtual, or both. Agendas are posted 72 hours before a meeting so are not always ready by the time this list is published. Check links for more information.

Tuesday, Feb. 20

Horseshoe Bay City Council

3 p.m. regular meeting

City Hall, 1 Community Drive, Horseshoe Bay

On the agenda:

  • proclamation declaring Mayor Elsie Thurman’s “Monarch Pledge”
  • update on real estate in the city
  • update on the City Center and Horseshoe Bay West Fire Station
  • request for funding from the Phoenix Center to sponsor its annual gala

Marble Falls City Council

6 p.m. regular meeting

Council Chambers, City Hall, 800 Third St., Marble Falls

On the agenda:

  • presentation of the 2023 Commercial Community Pride Award
  • financial assistance and participation request to the Texas Water Development Board in an amount not to exceed $25.8 million for the wastewater treatment plant project
  • discussion and action regarding a development agreement for a multifamily development across the street from Baylor Scott and White Hospital on Texas 71
  • discussion regarding the Mission Hill-Mormon Mill intersection

Marble Falls ISD Board of Trustees

6 p.m. regular meeting

Central Office Community Room, 1800 Colt Circle, Marble Falls

On the agenda:

  • presentation of the Teacher of the Year award from CTAT Region 4 to engineering teacher Lindsey Todesco
  • update on career technical education programs

Meadowlakes City Council

6 p.m. regular meeting

Totten Hall, 177 Broadmoor St., Meadowlakes

On the agenda:

  • update from Central Texas Water Coalition Executive Director Shannon Hamilton
  • discussion and action regarding city pool operations for the spring and summer of 2024
  • discussion on new cart barn versus renovation of existing cart barn
  • discussion and action regarding retaining an executive search firm to assist with hiring a new city manager

Highland Haven Board of Alderman

7 p.m. regular meeting

Community Center, 118 Blackbird Drive, Highland Haven

On the agenda:

  • discussion of April 8 eclipse
  • discussion of new city administrator

Wednesday, Feb. 21

Lower Colorado River Authority Board of Directors

9 a.m. regular meeting

LCRA Board Room, Hancock Building, 3700 Lake Austin Blvd., Austin

Agenda wasn’t available at the time of publication. Check the LCRA website for more information.

Friday, Feb. 23

Central Texas Groundwater Conservation District Board of Directors

9 a.m. regular meeting

225 S. Pierce St., Suite 104, Burnet

Agenda wasn’t available at the time of publication. Visit the district’s website for more information.

editor@thepicayune.com

News stories, staff photos, and other online content are copyrighted property of Victory Media. Reproduction in part or in whole is prohibited without the express written consent of the publisher.

You Might Like

Presidents’ Day closures, presidential profiles

02/16/24 | Dakota Morrissiey

NEW BIZ: HTeaO finally tees off

02/16/24 | Nathan Bush

Abbott, Patrick tell Biedermann to stop using images in campaign

02/16/24 | Suzanne Freeman
DailyTrib.com moderates all comments. Comments with profanity, violent or discriminatory language, defamatory statements, or threats will not be allowed. The opinions and views expressed here are those of the person commenting and do not necessarily reflect the official position of DailyTrib.com or Victory Media Marketing.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *