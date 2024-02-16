GOVERNMENT MEETINGS: For the week of Feb. 19, 2024
Check agendas to see if the following government meetings are in person, virtual, or both. Agendas are posted 72 hours before a meeting so are not always ready by the time this list is published. Check links for more information.
Tuesday, Feb. 20
Horseshoe Bay City Council
3 p.m. regular meeting
City Hall, 1 Community Drive, Horseshoe Bay
- proclamation declaring Mayor Elsie Thurman’s “Monarch Pledge”
- update on real estate in the city
- update on the City Center and Horseshoe Bay West Fire Station
- request for funding from the Phoenix Center to sponsor its annual gala
Marble Falls City Council
6 p.m. regular meeting
Council Chambers, City Hall, 800 Third St., Marble Falls
- presentation of the 2023 Commercial Community Pride Award
- financial assistance and participation request to the Texas Water Development Board in an amount not to exceed $25.8 million for the wastewater treatment plant project
- discussion and action regarding a development agreement for a multifamily development across the street from Baylor Scott and White Hospital on Texas 71
- discussion regarding the Mission Hill-Mormon Mill intersection
Marble Falls ISD Board of Trustees
6 p.m. regular meeting
Central Office Community Room, 1800 Colt Circle, Marble Falls
- presentation of the Teacher of the Year award from CTAT Region 4 to engineering teacher Lindsey Todesco
- update on career technical education programs
Meadowlakes City Council
6 p.m. regular meeting
Totten Hall, 177 Broadmoor St., Meadowlakes
- update from Central Texas Water Coalition Executive Director Shannon Hamilton
- discussion and action regarding city pool operations for the spring and summer of 2024
- discussion on new cart barn versus renovation of existing cart barn
- discussion and action regarding retaining an executive search firm to assist with hiring a new city manager
Highland Haven Board of Alderman
7 p.m. regular meeting
Community Center, 118 Blackbird Drive, Highland Haven
- discussion of April 8 eclipse
- discussion of new city administrator
Wednesday, Feb. 21
Lower Colorado River Authority Board of Directors
9 a.m. regular meeting
LCRA Board Room, Hancock Building, 3700 Lake Austin Blvd., Austin
Agenda wasn’t available at the time of publication. Check the LCRA website for more information.
Friday, Feb. 23
Central Texas Groundwater Conservation District Board of Directors
9 a.m. regular meeting
225 S. Pierce St., Suite 104, Burnet
Agenda wasn’t available at the time of publication. Visit the district’s website for more information.