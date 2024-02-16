Burnet County Jail bookings for Feb. 9-15, 2024

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The following people were arrested and booked into the Burnet County Jail during the period of Feb. 9-15, 2024, according to Burnet County Sheriff’s Office logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Evodio Bernabe, 47, of Granite Shoals was arrested Feb. 9 by the Burnet County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO): aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury, driving while license is invalid.

Ruben Bernal Jr., 34, of Burnet was arrested Feb. 9 by the Burnet Police Department (BPD): theft from a person, assault causing bodily injury-family violence. Released Feb. 11 on $10,000 in bonds.

Gina Lee Bleau, 44, of Granite Shoals was arrested Feb. 9 by BCSO: racing on the highway. Released same day on $1,500 bond.

Ejinio Chavez, 41, was arrested Feb. 9 by BCSO: insufficient bond-manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance (3 counts).

Madalyn Alexandra Corbett, 31, of Cedar Park was arrested Feb. 9 by BCSO: failure to appear-possession of a controlled substance.

Victor Manuel DeJesus, 28, of Kingsland was arrested Feb. 9 by BCSO: SRA-possession of a controlled substance. Released Feb. 11 on $25,000 bond.

Christopher Ray Flippin, 42, of Marble Marble Falls was arrested Feb. 9 by BCSO: commitment-terroristic threat against a public servant, terrorist threat causing fear of imminent serious bodily injury.

Kathryn Nioma Gomez, 30, of Kingsland was arrested Feb. 9 by the Llano County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO): detainer.

Mason Clyde Hocker, 19, of Burnet was arrested Feb. 9 by BCSO: racing on the highway. Released same day on $1,500 bond.

Christopher Wayne Hoover, 36, of Kingsland was arrested Feb. 9 by LCSO: detainer.

Angelita Munoz-Pacheco, 48, of Marble Falls was arrested Feb. 9 by BCSO: insufficient bond-possession of a controlled substance.

Rachel Lynn Schnitzler, 42, of Horseshoe Bay was arrested Feb. 9 by the Horseshoe Bay Police Department (HBPD): assault causing bodily injury-family violence.

Billy Gene Stewart, 53, of Burnet was arrested Feb. 9 by BPD: possession of a controlled substance, driving while license is invalid. Released Feb. 14 on $11,500 in bonds.

Donald Keith Styers, 54, of Burnet was arrested Feb. 9 by BPD: possession of a controlled substance.

Alex Tarvin, 35, of Copperas Cove was arrested Feb. 9 by BCSO: fraudulent use/possession of identifying information.

Diego Israel Andrade-Lopez, 30, of Spicewood was arrested Feb. 10 by the Marble Falls Police Department (MFPD): driving while intoxicated. Released same day on $1,500 bond.

Elizabeth Louise Armstrong, 60, of Spicewood was arrested Feb. 10 by BCSO: theft, failure to appear, possession of a controlled substance.

Olga Katherine Clay, 57, of Burnet was arrested Feb. 10 by MFPD: resisting arrest/search/transport, failure to identify-giving false/fictitious information, public intoxication. Released Feb. 11 on $4,500 in bonds.

Don Everett, 22, of San Saba was arrested Feb. 10 by BPD: public intoxication. Released same day on personal recognizance.

Juan Garcia-Martinez, 45, of Granite Shoals was arrested Feb. 10 by the Granite Shoals Police Department (GSPD): possession of a controlled substance.

Juan Garcia-Martinez, 45, of Granite Shoals was arrested Feb. 10 by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE): detainer.

Erik Richard Moreno, 44, of Burnet was arrested Feb. 10 by BCSO: commitment-possession of a controlled substance.

Juan Padron-Torres, 34, of Granite Shoals was arrested Feb. 10 by GSPD: failure to appear-duty on striking unattended vehicle.

Juan Padron-Torres, 34, of Granite Shoals was arrested Feb. 10 by ICE: detainer.

Pete Renteria Jr., 51, of Cottonwood Shores was arrested Feb. 10 by BCSO: driving while license is invalid, failure to provide proof of financial responsibility, failure to appear, expired registration. Released Feb. 14 on personal recognizance.

Cameron Reshaud Session, 44, of Marble Falls was arrested Feb. 10 by MFPD: possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance.

Charles Wayne Barr Jr., 55, of Bertram was arrested Feb. 11 by BPD: driving while license is invalid. Released Feb. 12 on $1,500 bond.

Jose Campuzano-Mondragon, 36, was arrested Feb. 11 by ICE: detainer. Released Feb. 12 to ICE.

Sergio Diaz, 20, was arrested Feb. 11 by ICE: detainer. Released Feb. 12 to ICE.

Taylor Renee Hamrick, 28, of Kyle was arrested Feb. 11 by BCSO: motion to revoke-possession of a controlled substance. Released Feb. 14 to an out-of-county agency (OOC).

Fernando Hernandez-Alvarado, 22, was arrested Feb. 11 by ICE: detainer. Released Feb. 12 to ICE.

Orfanel Macedo-Ugarte, 39, was arrested Feb. 11 by ICE: detainer. Released Feb. 12 to ICE.

Alfredo Martinez-Martinez, 47, was arrested Feb. 11 by ICE: detainer. Released Feb. 12 to ICE.

Cheyloh Jesse-James Mather, 43, of Liberty Hill was arrested Feb. 11 by BCSO: unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon (2 counts), possession of a controlled substance. Released Feb. 12 on $60,000 in bonds.

Ruth Alice Nelson, 45, of Marble Falls was arrested Feb. 11 by MFPD: driving while intoxicated. Released Feb. 12 on $1,500 bond.

Cameron Reshaud Session, 44, of Marble Falls was arrested Feb. 11 by BCSO: bond revocation-possession of a controlled substance.

Rolando Prince Solorzano, 37, of Kingsland/Pasadena was arrested Feb. 11 by MFPD: failure to comply with duty upon striking an unattended vehicle, failure to appear-possession of a controlled substance, failure to appear-obstruction/retaliation, failure to appear.

Isabella Flora Zumas, 38, of Santa Fe, New Mexico, was arrested Feb. 11 by BCSO: evading arrest/detention, resisting arrest/search/transport, criminal trespass. Released Feb. 14 on personal recognizance.

Robert Shane Glidewell, 37, of Marble Falls was arrested Feb. 12 by BCSO: motion to revoke-possession of a controlled substance.

Robert Frederico Hernandez, 34, of San Antonio was arrested Feb. 12 by BCSO: parole hold.

Edward Fuentes Martinez, 29, of Burnet was arrested Feb. 12 by the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD): failure to appear-assault causing bodily injury.

Melvin Leroy Meador Jr., 37, of Kingsland was arrested Feb. 12 by BCSO: surety surrender-manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance, tamper/fabricate physical evidence, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Rolando Prince Solorzano, 37, of Kingsland was arrested Feb. 12 by BCSO: bail jumping/failure to appear.

Colby Wayne Vaughn, 47, of Burnet was arrested Feb. 12 by BCSO: driving while intoxicated.

Jordan Lee Adair, 31, of Marble Falls was arrested Feb. 13 by MFPD: driving while license is invalid, running a stop sign, failure to appear-driving while license is invalid.

Kevin Todd Hardin, 61, of Meadowlakes was arrested Feb. 13 by BCSO: parole violation.

Jeremy David Allen Hatfield, 19, of Bertram was arrested Feb. 13 by the Bertram Police Department (BTPD): manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance (2 counts), prohibited weapon, delivery of marijuana, unlawfully carrying a weapon.

Lupe Hernandez Lerma Jr., 56, of Marble Falls was arrested Feb. 13 by MFPD: failure to appear-theft of property, SRA-possession of a controlled substance, no driver’s license, failure to appear.

Ruben Moya Medel, 57, of Edna was arrested Feb. 13 by BPD: possession of marijuana, driving while license is invalid. Released Feb. 14 on $1,500 in bonds.

Marbelia Monroy-Monroy, 38, was arrested Feb. 13 by ICE: detainer. Released Feb. 15 to ICE.

Joshua Aaron Richards, 35, of Bertram was arrested Feb. 13 by BCSO; sex offender’s duty to register-life. Released same day on $30,000 bond.

Angel Joe Romero, 26, of Horseshoe Bay was arrested Feb. 13 by HBPD: motion to adjudicate guilt-driving while intoxicated. Released Feb. 14 on $5,000 bond.

John Adam Roye, 41, of Spicewood was arrested Feb. 13 by BCSO: assault causing bodily injury-family violence. Released Feb. 15 on $5,000 bond.

Alex Joel Russell, 21, of Marble Falls was arrested Feb. 13 by MFPD: assault causing bodily injury-family violence. Released same day on $1,500 bond.

Rachel Lynn Schnitzler, 42, of Horseshoe Bay was arrested Feb. 13 by BCSO: bond revocation-violation of bond/protective order.

Emily Payton Tatum, 19, of Marble Falls was arrested Feb. 13 by MFPD: assault causing bodily injury-family violence. Released same day on $1,500 bond.

Adrian Lee Vega, 48, of Burnet was arrested Feb. 13 by BCSO: parole violation.

Evodio Bernabe, 47, of Granite Shoals was arrested Feb. 14 by OOC: Bexar County bench warrant.

Daniel Castilleja-Cervantes, 53, was arrested Feb. 14 by ICE: detainer. Released Feb. 15 to ICE.

Collin Wilson French, 39, of Meadowlakes was arrested Feb. 14 by GSPD: driving while intoxicated. Released same day on $5,000 bond.

Jason Todd Horn, 35, of Burnet was arrested Feb. 14 by BPD: driving while license is invalid. Released Feb. 15 on $1,500 bond.

Lance Martin Kelley, 40, of Burnet was arrested Feb. 14 by BCSO: theft of a firearm. Released same day on $7,500 bond.

Justin Lee Nigh, 40, of Burnet was arrested Feb. 14 by BPD: failure to appear-possession of a controlled substance, theft of property. Released Feb. 15 to an outside agency.

Jesus Paredes-Hernandez, 23, of Manor was arrested Feb. 14 by BCSO: insufficient bond-evading arrest/detention with a vehicle.

Maria Carminda Peres-Lopez, 24, was arrested Feb. 14 by ICE: detainer. Released Feb. 15 to ICE.

Christopher Carl Wells, 53, of Burnet was arrested Feb. 14 by BCSO: parole violation-indecent exposure.

William Zachary Becker, 25, of Johnson City was arrested Feb. 15 by the Blanco County Sheriff’s Office (BLSO): bench warrant-hold.

Briley Christopher Cornelius, 23, of Burnet was arrested Feb. 15 by the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO): bench warrant-hold.

Jessica Ileen Gephart, 31, of Burnet was arrested Feb. 15 by BPD: capias pro fine-failure to maintain financial responsibility.

Brett Arnold Harvey, 60, of Cottonwood Shores was arrested Feb. 15 by BCSO: bond revocation-unlawfully carrying a weapon, bond revocation-driving while intoxicated. Released same day on $8,000 in bonds.

Marisa Ann Martinez, 32, of Burnet was arrested Feb. 15 by BCSO: insufficient bond-driving while license is invalid.

Robert Grant McGee, 54, of Round Mountain was arrested Feb. 15 by BCSO: insufficient bond-possession of a controlled substance.

Kale John Parker, 43, of Horseshoe Bay was arrested Feb. 15 by HBPD: assault on a family/household member.

Raul German Ramirez-Ramos, 36, of Granite Shoals was arrested Feb. 15 by BCSO: assault causing bodily injury-family violence, unlawful restraint.

Chad Dakota Richards, 30,m of Burnet was arrested Feb. 15 by BCSO: insufficient bond-driving while intoxicated, insufficient bond-illegal dumping (500-1,000 pounds), insufficient bond-harassment.

News stories, staff photos, and other online content are copyrighted property of Victory Media. Reproduction in part or in whole is prohibited without the express written consent of the publisher.